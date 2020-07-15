FieldPower recognised as a Niche Player in 2020 Gartner's Field Service Management Magic Quadrant

Speaking about this recognition, Mr. Venkatesh Sundaram, CEO FieldPower said, "We are honoured to receive this recognition from Gartner. We see this as positive validation and feel it reassures our ability to deliver value to our customers. We believe our nimbleness and ability to innovate have brought here today. With this team, I'm confident that we will able to contribute significantly to our customers and the Field Service Management Industry."

According to Gartner analysts Jim Robinson and Naved Rashid, "Vendors included in this Magic Quadrant have demonstrated an ability to provide multitenant SaaS and, in many cases, single-tenant hosted products that support FSM for midsize and large enterprises in a range of industries. Some provide narrow, but deep, field service scheduling optimization or mobile apps. Others provide broad service suites."

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About FieldPower:

FieldPower is a Dubai based new-age Technology Company focused on creating solutions for the Field Service Management (FSM). By leveraging digital technologies including Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and Automation technologies, FieldPower is offering a competitive advantage to customers. With 1000+ employees spread across 4 continents, FieldPower is striving to make a deep impact in Field Services Management. For more details, visit www.fieldpower.com

