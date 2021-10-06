Field Support Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Provider Opsivity™ Launches in U.S. Market Targeting Fast-Growing Remote Field Operations Sector

"The field service industry is experiencing a shortage of skilled field technicians due to the COVID-19 pandemic, retiring baby boomers and difficulty in hiring their replacements, explained Lowery. "Providing field technicians access to our AI-enabled KnowledgeBase, that learns continuously, enhances and retains problem-solving expertise across field teams, and eliminates the worry that operational know-how gets lost when employees leave."

Opsivity addresses the needs of the remote field support industry using unique AI algorithms to power its KnowledgeBase, which stores expertise such as operational procedures, checklists, articles, and previous solutions. The active KnowledgeBase combined with advanced and easy-to-use, real-time collaboration features can intelligently locate and connect a field technician via chat or video call to a Subject Matter Expert (SME) to assist in issue resolution. Opsivity runs on devices that field technicians already use and trust such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables to access operational insights that keep businesses running

"There are more than 600 million field workers globally across the heavy and light industry sectors," said Andy Lowery, President of Opsivity. "Many of these professionals are responsible for keeping critical equipment running or solving issues quickly to prevent costly disruptions. When downtime occurs, it can cost industries trillions of dollars. Opsivity enables field technicians' access to problem-solving expertise across their organization to resolve technical issues quickly. This reduces costly equipment downtime and improves operational productivity."

Opsivity's AR features provide field technicians the ability to take photos and videos of the issues they encounter and annotate specific notes which can be shared with Subject Matter Experts (SME) to help get to a quick solution. Companies ranging from utilities, oil and gas, transportation, logistics, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), and simple service repair can all benefit from empowering their field technicians with Opsivity to help solve issues faster.

Opsivity also announced key partnerships with RealWear, the world's leading provider of assisted reality wearable solutions, and simPRO Group, a global provider of job and project management software for the trades and services industry, to bolster its cloud-based field support offering. Opsivity is a wholly owned subsidiary of Harvest Technology Group Ltd., a publicly listed company on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: HTG). Opsivity is the new company and brand emerging from Harvest's earlier acquisition in May of this year of Silicon Valley startup SnapSupport.

Opsivity is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of field operations support focused on harnessing knowledge and sharing operational expertise that solve technical issues in real-time. Based in Vancouver, WA, Opsivity is a wholly owned subsidiary of Harvest Technology Group Ltd., a publicly listed company on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: HTG). Opsivity's cloud-based solution uses AI and AR to provide real-time remote field support to customers in all industries and geographic regions. Opsivity runs on devices that field Technicians already use and trust such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and access operational insights that keep businesses running. Learn more about Opsivity by visiting www.Opsivity.com

