FIELD MEDICAL ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DATA FOR FOCAL PFA IN SCAR-RELATED VT AT HEART RHYTHM 2025

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Medical Inc., a leader in cardiac pulsed field ablation (PFA) technology, announced today its FieldForce™ Ablation System will be featured in eight scientific presentations at the 46th annual Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) meeting, April 24–27, in San Diego, Calif.

Field Medical: Engineered to reach the epicardium from the endocardium, the FieldForce™ Ablation System catheter is designed to enable focal pulsed field ablation for full-thickness, transmural lesions.

HRS 2025, the premier global meeting for heart rhythm science, is expected to draw more than 9,000 attendees and 2,000 expert faculty. Field Medical joins this record-breaking lineup with eight presentations spanning live case demonstrations, poster sessions, and a flagship satellite symposium—culminating in the late-breaking VCAS trial on Sunday, April 27, where acute results from the first-in-human evaluation of focal PFA for scar-related ventricular tachycardia (VT) will be unveiled. This novel approach targets scar VT, a notoriously difficult arrhythmia marked by dense fibrotic substrates and high recurrence rates.

Field Medical's proprietary FieldForce Ablation System, a high-voltage, focal PFA catheter, will be featured across live cases, poster sessions and a flagship satellite symposium – spotlighting its potential to expand next-generation PFA access for complex cardiac ablation.

"For decades, VT has challenged even the most skilled electrophysiologists due to the complexity of the scar substrate," said Steven Mickelsen, MD, CEO and Founder of Field Medical. "With FieldForce we're not just iterating—we're redefining what's possible. This new focal PFA system has the potential to bring PFA to the areas of greatest unmet need in electrophysiology, and the momentum we're seeing at Heart Rhythm 2025 reflects that."

As part of Heart Rhythm 2025, Field Medical's participation underscores its commitment to advancing science, improving outcomes, and shaping the next chapter in VT and PFA innovation.

Field Medical scientific presentations and events at Heart Rhythm 2025



Innovation Spotlight | Stanford Biodesign

New Arrhythmia Technologies Retreat – April 23 – Dr. Steven Mickelsen

Late-Breaking Clinical Trial | Room 6DE

VCAS: First-in-Human Focal PFA for Scar VT – April 27, 11:15–11:25 a.m. – Dr. Vivek Reddy

Live Case Demonstrations | PFA Live Case Summit | Room 20A

VT with Focal Force-Sensing PFA – April 24, 11:20 a.m.–12:50 p.m. – Drs. Vivek Reddy and Petr Neužil

PVI with FieldForce™ (Focal PFA) – April 24, 3:20–4:50 p.m. – Drs. Vivek Reddy and Petr Neužil

Poster Presentations | Abstract Pavilion, Exhibit Hall

Treatment of Refractory VT with Investigational PFA System – April 25, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. – Dr. Cory Tschabrunn

Transmural Lesions with Focal PFA – April 26, 9:30–11:30 a.m. – Dr. Vivek Reddy

Scar Modulation via MRI Post-PFA – April 26, 12:00–2:00 p.m. – Dr. Colin Blumenthal

Satellite Symposium | San Diego Wine & Culinary Center

PFA in the Ventricle: The Future of Ablation – April 25, 6:00 p.m. (includes dinner)

Presenting faculty: Drs. Pierre Jais, Jacob Koruth, Damijan Miklavčič, Steven Mickelsen, Kars Neven, Andrea Natale, Vivek Reddy, and Roderick Tung

About Field Medical® Inc.

Founded in 2022, Field Medical is advancing next-generation pulsed field ablation (PFA) technologies to address the complex needs of modern cardiac ablation. The company is led by Dr. Steven Mickelsen, a pioneer in pulsed electric field technology and a leading innovator in the field. His foundational work in PFA established the basis for modern advancements in the technology, which Field Medical continues to refine with its groundbreaking solutions. In 2024, Field Medical's technology was recognized by the FDA with Breakthrough Device Designation and inclusion in the TAP Pilot Program.

For more information, visit www.fieldmedicalinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

The FieldForce™ Ablation System is an investigational device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

