Fibocom Announces MediaTek-powered 5G RedCap Module FM330 Series to Lead 5G Expansion at MWC Barcelona 2024

Fibocom announces the launch of the industry-first T300-based 5G RedCap Module FM330 series in collaboration with MediaTek during MWC Barcelona 2024. Expanding the landscape of 5G with MediaTek's T300, the new RedCap module series features incomparable wireless performances in high transmission reliability, cutting-edge hardware density design, and excellent power efficiency. The FM330 series is positioned to expand the 5G landscape to a broader range, covering consumer-level, enterprise-level and industrial-level scenarios.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, launches a new series of 5G RedCap module integrated with MediaTek's T300 5G modem, which is the world's first 6nm radio frequency system-on-chip (RFSOC) single die solution for 5G RedCap. By integrating a single-core Arm Cortex-A3 processor in a significantly compact PCB area, the FM330 series are optimal solutions that offer extended coverage, increased network efficiency and device battery life for industry customers.

Compliant with 3GPP R17 standards, the FM330 series supports mainstream 5G frequency bands worldwide and is capable of reaching a maximum bandwidth of 20MHz, thus ensuring the peak data rate of up to 227Mbps downlink and 122Mbps uplink, sufficient to meet the demand for 5G applications with less data throughput while balancing the power efficiency. In hardware design, it adopts the M.2 form factor measured at 30x42mm benefiting from the unique RFSOC solution integrated with T300, in addition to the optimized antenna design in 1T2R, which significantly saves the PCB area. Moreover, FM330 series is pin-compatible with Fibocom LTE Cat 6 module FM101, easing the concerns for customers' migration from 4G to 5G. Furthermore, the module provides 64QAM/256QAM (optional) modulation scheme to greatly optimize the cost and size.

5G Dongle solution built-in with Fibocom 5G RedCap module FM330

5G dongles are gaining popularity in providing portable high-speed, ultra-reliable, and on-device connectivity anywhere, anytime, broadening the landscape of 5G FWA to more use cases. Fibocom's FM330 series supports mainstream operating systems including Windows, Linux, and Android to match the diversity of terminals. Equipped with a standard USB peripheral interface, it is easy to access the internet with plug and play, and can be widely applied to terminal devices such as PC, tablets, drones, industrial routers, and more. Fibocom will leverage the one-stop 5G dongle solution to help customers adapt to the fast-growing marketplace and realize 5G monetization with less time to market.

"As a key part of the newly announced T300 5G modem, RedCap is a means for us to democratize access to 5G features, making it easier for customers to deliver a wide range of 5G-enabled IoT devices," said Evan Su, General Manager of Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek. "We've been working closely with Fibocom as a partner to ensure faster, more reliable 5G products around the world and power the next generation of connectivity."

"We are honored to introduce the FM330 series with MediaTek at the world-class stage during MWC 2024, the T300 is an advanced chipset platform that is equipped with multiple cutting-edge designs and will be 100% integrated into Fibocom's FM330 series modules," said Simon Tao, VP of MBB BU at Fibocom. "The exclusive and robust partnership we shared with MediaTek will reflect on the evolution of 5G towards next stage and beyond, and we have the confidence to expand the 5G adoption to a large-scale ecosystem with scalable, customized wireless solutions."

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

