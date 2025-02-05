Fiber Optic Components Market worth $58.65 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fiber optic components market is expected to grow from USD 36.69 billion in 2025 to USD 58.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. As the number of internet users is on the rise, the bandwidth per user is expanding, in turn, increasing the demand for communications in metro and core networks. On the other hand, a handful of major content and Cloud service providers—namely, Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft—remain the primary sources of demand. As of 2020, these companies are the dominant users of international bandwidth, accounting for two-thirds of the used international capacity. Their top priority in international network planning is linking their data centers and major interconnection points. As such, they often take tremendous capacity on core routes while focusing much less than traditional carriers do on secondary long-haul routes.

Fiber Optic Components Market

228 – Tables

68 – Figures

250 – Pages

Fiber Optic Components Market Report Scope:

Market Revenue in 2025 $ 36.69 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 58.65 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% Forecast Period 2025–2030 Segments Covered By Component, Data Rate, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Threat to optical network security Key Market Opportunities Expansion of telecom infrastructure in developing economies Key Market Drivers Increasing deployment of data centers

In terms of component type transceivers held the largest market share in 2024.

Transceivers accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The rising demand for higher data transmission drives the growing demand for 100G, 200G, and 400G transceivers. With the advent of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G, there is an increased requirement for higher bandwidth, which is eventually necessary for data center applications. There has been an increase in internet penetration traffic owing to different factors such as high-bandwidth applications, enhanced data transfer capabilities, fast-fixing broadband speeds, growing online video content, mobile internet users, and the proliferation of connected devices. The rapid expansion of data centers that support streaming videos, Cloud services, social networking, and online commerce is another factor fueling the market's growth.

In terms of application distributed sensing is expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The distributed sensing segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period as a distributed fiber optic sensor provides real-time measurement of physical parameters, such as temperature, vibration, or strain, which are recorded along the length of the optical cable which operates reliably in harsh environments. A few industries such as oil & gas, power and utility, safety and security, and civil engineering use fiber optic cables as sensors for monitoring purposes that can operate reliably in harsh working environments and are also immune to any kind of electromagnetic interference. Distributed fiber optic sensors are optoelectronic devices that are used to measure physical parameters such as strain, temperature, pressure, and acoustics along the length of the optical fiber. The sensing applications can cover a distance of more than 100 km. Distributed sensors collect the data on a real-time basis, and the collected data are analyzed to see if there is any kind of discrepancy in the reading. The sensors send alarm notifications if there are any discrepancies in the data, which are signs of accidents. They help generate a continuous profile of temperature, acoustics, or strain conditions along the entire length of the fiber.

Market in North America to hold the largest share in 2024.

North America was the largest market for fiber optic components in 2024 owing to a large presence of fiber optic component manufacturers, especially in the US. The market is driven by developments in fiber optic components by North American companies such as Coherent Corporation, Lumentum, Broadcom, Mellanox (now a part of Nvidia (US)), Reflex Photonics (now a part of Smiths Interconnect (UK)), and Ciena to list a few. Several companies are moving to address this growing demand for specialized fiber optic component modules. These include coherent pluggable modules, bidirectional (BiDi) modules, QSFP modules that reach distances over 2,000 km, and ultra-high speed 800G optical transceiver modules. They are critical for applications in telecommunication, data centers, and enterprises.

North America has emerged as a significant hub for data centers and cloud computing, thanks to the research and development headquarters of five major cloud providers: Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple. The concentration of tech giants has contributed significantly to the growth of the data center market, which in turn has positively impacted the fiber optic components industry.

Key players in the fiber optic components companies are Coherent Corporation (US), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (US), Broadcom Inc. (US), Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), Accelink Technologies (China), Amphenol Corporation (US), Acacia Communications, Inc. (US), EMCORE Corporation (US), Fujitsu Optical Components (Japan), and Furukawa Electric (Japan).

