Fiat infrastructure Leader Banxa join forces with Venom foundation in offering Venom-supported tokens access to its global Fiat rails

DUBAI, UAE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiat infrastructure leader Banxa will add Venom-supported tokens to its Fiat onramp infrastructure, used by leading crypto exchanges such as Okx, Kucoin, Gate.IO, Bybit and others.

Integrating Venom foundation network to the Banxa Fiat rails will further boost the business value Venom presents to its Dapps and token developers community. The companies will launch and offer this value proposition to the Venom TokenForge hackathon participants this week in Dubai. Join the event at https://tokenforge.gg/.

Commenting on the cooperation, Venom foundation CEO, Christopher Louis Tsu said: "We are excited to add even more business value to our token partners by offering global Fiat access to users with Banxa onramp network. Venom has launched the most scalable layer zero blockchain network for Defi and payment Dapps and offers unique business value and monetization support for its community".

About Banxa

Banxa is the leading infrastructure provider for enabling embedded crypto - empowering businesses to take control of their crypto journey. Through an extensive and growing network of global and local payment solutions and regulatory licenses, Banxa helps businesses provide seamless integration of crypto and fiat for global audiences with lower fees and higher conversion rates. Headquartered in the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the Banxa team is building for a world where global commerce is run on digital assets. For further information visit www.banxa.com

About Venom Foundation

The mission of Venom Foundation is to bring transparency and innovation to the industry as a leading global blockchain company. We aim to provide infrastructure for governments and web3 projects while empowering emerging economies in the Middle East and North Africa with our unique technology. For further information visit https://venom.foundation/

Contact for Venom foundation: media@venom.network