Festive Magic Awaits: Christmas and New Year's Eve Experiences at Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa
21 Dec, 2025, 02:30 GMT
SANYA, China, Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the festive season approaches, Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa presents a curated series of year-end celebrations for a memorable coastal getaway.
Christmas Highlights (Dec 24–25, 2025)
- Children's Christmas Carnival at the Kids Club with themed crafts and games.
- Festive buffet dinner from 18:00, featuring charcoal-grilled tomahawk steak, lobster, abalone, and seafood barbecue.
- Live Latin band performances, magic shows, and free-flow beverages.
New Year's Eve (Dec 31, 2025)
- Seaside lawn buffet with signature dishes: crispy suckling pig, tomahawk steak, salmon, and lobster.
- Unlimited drinks, Latin band, and vibrant live performances.
- Lucky draw prizes including iPhone 17 and Moutai 1935.
- Countdown party at the Lounge from 21:00, followed by a midnight cold-fireworks display and an intangible cultural heritage "Iron Flower" show outdoor.
Package Offer
New Year's Eve Dinner: RMB 998 per person, or RMB 2,388 for a family set (2 adults + 1 child under 12).
Embrace the holiday spirit with lavish feasts, dynamic entertainment, and sparkling moments by the sea.
Reservation: +86 898 88568888 or +86 13876799976
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849712/image_834688_48431268.jpg
