Festive Freak-Out: Over Half of Brits Say Christmas Is More Stress Than Sparkle

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but for many Brits it's also the most stressful time of the year. New research conducted by Ragdale Hall Spa has revealed that over half of the nation (55%) find the festive season stressful, with buying gifts (13%), Christmas cooking (12%), and last-minute shopping (also 12%) topping the list of stressors.

Amongst Brits, it's the younger generations feeling the stress the most, with over half of Gen Z (64%) and Millennials (64%) revealing they find Christmas time stressful, compared to 56% of Gen X and just 41% of Baby Boomers.

When asked what - or who - causes the most festive stress, 13% of Brits say their children, 9% their partners, and another 9% confess they're their own biggest source of stress. Meanwhile, gift wrapping tops the list of Christmas traditions that secretly drive people mad (19%), followed by the post-Christmas clean up (19%) and gift buying (17%).

The Top Ten Christmas Traditions Driving Brits Mad

Christmas gift-wrapping – 19% Post-Christmas clean up – 19% Christmas gift buying – 17% Cooking for everyone – 16% Decorating the tree – 14% Visiting multiple relatives in one day – 13% Matching pyjamas or outfits – 11% Early wake ups (due to kids or travel commitments) - 9% Office or neighbourhood parties – 8% Christmas board games – 6%

When it comes to gift giving, a third of Brits (34%) have revealed they would prefer to receive the gift of time - either for themselves or with loved ones - instead of physical gifts. And while 7% of men admit to leaving their gift shopping until the week before Christmas, only 3% of women do the same. Interestingly, it's Gen Z who are the most organised, with 8% getting their gifts sorted as early as six months in advance.



Ragdale Hall Spa's top tips for reducing festive stress...

The Double Inhale Reset - "Take one deep inhale through your nose - then a second, tiny top-up breath before a long, slow exhale. This simple 'physiological sigh' instantly signals safety to the body. It's like a micro massage for your nervous system."

Palm-to-Forehead Press - "Warm your hands, place one on your forehead, the other at the base of your skull. Close your eyes for a few slow breaths. It quiets the overthinking zone of the brain - a secret spa hold you can do in the bathroom at Christmas lunch."

Herbal Inhale - "Keep a small sachet of dried rosemary, chamomile, or lavender in your pocket or bag. When things feel tense, inhale deeply. This works because scent directly accesses the limbic system (your emotional centre in the brain) grounding you faster than words."

