Festive Christmas cheer with EcoFlow Europe's winter sales

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow , the environmentally friendly energy solutions company, today launches its Christmas sales to kickstart the festive season in Europe.

Whether it's families preparing for energy use during winter blackout or planning ahead for a camping trip next spring, or customers looking for gifting inspiration during the festive season, there is an EcoFlow product on sale for everyone.

EcoFlow Europe Christmas Sale

From today, savings of up to a third are on offer when shopping directly from EcoFlow's website or with Amazon. Some of the offers available are:

DELTA - previously €1449 (£1299), now €1199 (£1099)

EcoFlow DELTA is the original gold standard of portable power stations. It charges 10x faster than most portable power stations, and has a massive 1.2kWh capacity. Enough for hours of backup power.

DELTA Max (1600) - previously €1799 (£1649), now €1599 (£1399)

Need even more juice? A single EcoFlow DELTA Max can be charged up from 0%-80% within an hour and can be expandable to 6kWh with smart extra batteries to keep home essentials powered in any unexpected or off-grid situations. Also comes the DELTA Max 2000 version with a reduction of €200 (£200).

Additionally, EcoFlow's solar panels are discounted by almost 10%, with a reduction from €599 (£549) to just €549 (£499) for the 220W version and from €339 (£319) down to just €299 (£289) for the 110W version . EcoFlow's solar panels enable users to generate electricity to power EcoFlow's power stations.

Other products available in the sale include the Smart Generator and selected solar generator bundles with savings up to €400 (£450).

Ryan X., the Europe Region Head at EcoFlow, commented: "With the festive season fast approaching and the dual crises of the rising cost of living and energy impacting the ways people prioritise their spending, we're launching our annual biggest sale to provide more economic solutions to consumers. Transforming the way individuals and households access energy is one of EcoFlow's core missions and our sale is one way that users can begin to make the switch to more sustainable energy solutions."

Availability

EcoFlow Europe's Christmas sale is on from today to December 31st. To shop one of the best sales of the festive season, please visit EcoFlow's webshop , Amazon UK/DE/FR or EcoFlow partnered distributors.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a portable power and renewable energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace of mind to more than 2 million customers in over 100 markets through its portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world accesses energy by creating quiet, lighter, and longer-lasting renewable batteries. EcoFlow's products are now available in all countries and regions across Europe, supported by a network of over 800 local retailers.

