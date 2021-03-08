Fertilizer Fillers Market Growth banking on Increasing Sand & Limestone Filler Uptake: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeble growth of the global fertilizer industry through 2019 combined with recessionary downturns induced by the coronavirus pandemic has weighed down fertilizer fillers prospects for 2021. Fortunately, this trend is expected to be limited by firm growth in the organic fertilizers segment, finds a new edition of the fertilizer fillers study by consulting firm Fact.MR. The study recalibrates previous COVID-19 estimates, consistent with broader developments across end-use industries.

According to Fact.MR, the market was valued at US$ 981 Mn in 2020, achieving a growth rate of over 3% since 2016. Furthermore, the International Fertilizer Association (IFA) forecasts an additional 9 million metric tons of urea production, representing a 4.5% annual increase. This upsurge in production is anticipated to fuel demand for fertilizer fillers so as to offset any detrimental impacts on soil pH arising out of the former's usage. Overall, the market is likely to register over 5% CAGR through 2031.

Sand Based Fertilizer Fillers to Register Notable Upswing

According to Fact.MR's analysis, demand for sand based fertilizer fillers is expected to rise significantly through 2021 and beyond, primarily influenced by sustained reliance on inorganic fertilizers. It is anticipated to acquire over 100 BPS through 2031. However, these projections are highly dependent on the anticipated impact of the pandemic's second wave across the fertilizer industry.

In spite of this, analysts are hopeful that the industry will hold ground, given the high incidence of vaccine administration. As of March 2021, nearly 8 billion inoculations have taken place globally, raising hopes for resuming on-site manufacturing operations across key industries.

"Mounting sustainability concerns amid growing use of chemical fertilizers is stimulating fertilizer filler sales, prompting manufacturers to incorporate eco-friendly alternatives for regulating soil pH levels," says a Fact.MR analyst.

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5592

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Fertilizer Fillers Study

By ingredient type, limestone fillers to account for the dominant share, spurred by high pH retention of acidic soils

Micronutrient binding is expected to remain the primary function of fertilizer fillers

Mounting sustainability concerns to increase organic fertilizer filler sales through the forecast period

China to remain the dominant fertilizer filler market, expanding at a robust CAGR

to remain the dominant fertilizer filler market, expanding at a robust CAGR Presence of key limestone quarries to spike fertilizer filler sales across the US

UK to experience extensive deployment owing to organic carbon loss due to intensive agriculture

India to experience a notable upsurge, amid growing emphasis on productivity increase

to experience a notable upsurge, amid growing emphasis on productivity increase Dominant position in the European fertilizers market to aggrandize filler sales across France

Sustainability to Remain Core Expansion Strategy of Key Players

Prominent fertilizer filler manufacturers profiled by Fact.MR include Imerys, LKAB Minerals, Star Trace Private Limited, GLC Minerals, E. Dillon, Tarmac Ltd., Rohrers, Keegan Quarries, Yara International, The Mosaic Company and Petelien & Sons among others. Due to the presence of multiple regional and global players renders the market quite competitive.

An important aspect of key manufacturers is attaining production sustainability. For instance, in March 2021, LKAB Minerals announced an investment worth £ 1.4 million in its Stockton-on-Tees plant to supply and manage limestone filler to reduce transport miles to the Northeast and Scottish markets by at least 50,000. This is expected to assist in reducing delivery time to customers, thereby ensuring the best service.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5592

Likewise, The Mosaic Company acquired sustainability certifications for two of its products: MicroEssentials® and Sus-TerraTM fertilizer. These brands have acquired the Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizers (EEF) label, as defined by the Association of American Plant Food Control Officials (AAPFCO). This move is a part of the company's objective to reduce nutrient losses to the environment by disruption conversion of nutrient forms.

More Insights on the Fertilizer Fillers Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fertilizer fillers market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of filler type (micronutrients and secondary nutrients), mesh size (5-10, 10-20, 20-50, 50-100, and above 100), ingredient type (sand, limestone, clay, and others), function (anti-caking, micronutrient binders, colorants, defoamers, and dust suppressants), and application (organic fertilizers and chemical fertilizers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How is the global fertilizer fillers market expected to grow in 2021?

Why is demand for sand-based fertilizer fillers acquiring momentum?

Will the popularity of limestone fertilizer fillers wane in the future?

What factors are attracting prominent fertilizer filler manufacturers to China ?

? Why is India emerging as a lucrative hub for key fertilizer filler market players?

emerging as a lucrative hub for key fertilizer filler market players? How do growth prospects appear for the US, UK and French markets?

Which are the prominent fertilizer filler manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR's report?

Request More Information about Report Methodology

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5592

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals & Materials Domain

Stain Resistant Coatings Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the stain resistant coatings market offers a 10-year forecast from 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players.

Release Coatings Market: Fact.MR's recent report on the release coatings market offers a forecast from 2021 to 2031, highlighting such key aspects as drivers, opportunities and trends prevailing across the aforementioned period. The report provides a detailed analysis of key segments' growth prospects across prominent geographies, along with information on the important stakeholders and manufacturers operating in the landscape.

Refractories Market: A detailed assessment of global refractories value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across the regional markets has been covered in Fact.MR's elaborate coverage on the landscape. Statistics have been provided for key segments' and their expansion prospects across prominent geographical locations.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Sudip Saha

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR