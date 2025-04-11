Fertilizer Catalyst Market to Reach $4.2 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 3.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growing demand for fertilizers to enhance agricultural productivity is a key factor driving the need for fertilizer catalysts. As the agricultural sector faces increasing pressure to maximize crop yields and meet food security challenges, farmers and agribusinesses are relying more on fertilizers to improve soil fertility and plant growth. In addition, rise in adoption of ammonia-based fertilizers such as urea and ammonium nitrate is further fueling the demand for catalysts used in ammonia synthesis.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fertilizer Catalyst Market by Fertilizer Type (Nitrogen-based Fertilizers, Phosphate-based Fertilizers, and Potash-based Fertilizers), and Product Type (Iron-based Catalyst, Platinum-based Catalyst, Rhodium-based Catalyst, Vanadium-based Catalysts, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the 'fertilizer catalyst market' was valued at $3.0 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325512

Macroeconomic & Geopolitical Impact

Rise in global inflation and fluctuating energy prices directly impact the cost of producing ammonia-based fertilizers, thereby affecting the demand for catalysts used in their synthesis. A slowdown in economic growth, particularly in major agricultural economies, lead to reduced investments in fertilizer production, limiting the adoption of advanced catalyst technologies. In addition, supply chain disruptions caused by labor shortages, transportation bottlenecks, and raw material price volatility further restrain the fertilizer catalyst market growth.

Moreover, geopolitical factors also play a crucial role in shaping the market dynamics for fertilizer catalysts. For instance, Russia-Ukraine conflict has profound impact on the global supply of natural gas, a key feedstock for ammonia production. As a result, fertilizer producers have faced rising costs, leading to fluctuations in production and demand for catalysts. Sanctions on major fertilizer-exporting countries, along with trade restrictions, have further disrupted the global supply chain, causing price volatility and uncertainty in the market. In addition, regional policies promoting self-sufficiency in fertilizer production, particularly in countries such as India and China, have led to increased investments in domestic catalyst manufacturing.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $3.0 billion Market Size in 2033 $4.2 billion CAGR 3.4 % No. of Pages in Report 325 Segments Covered Product Type, Fertilizer Type, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for fertilizers to enhance agricultural productivity

Increasing adoption of ammonia-based fertilizers driving catalyst usage Opportunity Advancements in catalyst technology for improved efficiency and sustainability Restraint High initial investment and operational costs for advanced catalyst systems

Surge in agricultural productivity drives the growth of market in Asia-Pacific

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than half of the Fertilizer catalyst market share in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, and Indonesia strive to enhance food production to meet the needs of their growing populations that drive the use of fertilizers. To maximize crop yields and improve soil fertility, farmers are relying heavily on ammonia-based fertilizers such as urea and ammonium nitrate. This growing demand for fertilizers drives the need for efficient catalysts that optimize ammonia production by improving conversion rates, reducing energy consumption, and minimizing emissions.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A325512

China: Expansion of Fertilizer Production and Green Agriculture Policies

China is the largest producer and consumer of fertilizers globally, driven by its vast agricultural sector and government initiatives promoting food security. The "14th Five-Year Plan for Modern Agriculture (2021-2025)" emphasizes sustainable agricultural development, encouraging the use of high-efficiency fertilizers, which directly boosts demand for advanced fertilizer catalysts.

India: Government Subsidies and Rise in Fertilizer Consumption

India's fertilizer industry is expanding rapidly, supported by strong government subsidies under the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) Scheme and increased fertilizer consumption due to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) initiative. According to the fertilizer association of India, the country consumed 35.7 million metric tons of fertilizers in 2023, with a significant portion being ammonia-based fertilizers such as urea and ammonium nitrate. In addition, India's reliance on imported natural gas for ammonia production is driving the adoption of high-performance catalysts that enhance energy efficiency and reduce costs.

Australia: Sustainable Agriculture and Low-Emission Fertilizer Production

Australia's fertilizer industry is shifting towards sustainable agricultural practices, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions and improving soil health. The Australian Government's National Soil Strategy (2021-2040) encourages the use of advanced fertilizers, increasing the demand for catalysts that enhance ammonia synthesis while minimizing environmental impact. In addition, Australia's commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 is driving innovation in low-carbon fertilizer production, supporting the adoption of next-generation catalysts.

Challenges and Management Strategies

The production of fertilizer catalysts relies on critical raw materials such as rare metals, nickel, and iron-based compounds. Fluctuations in the prices of these materials due to supply chain disruptions, trade restrictions, and geopolitical tensions, increase production costs, making it difficult for manufacturers to maintain stable pricing. In addition, rise in energy prices, particularly natural gas, impact the cost-effectiveness of ammonia synthesis, further challenging the demand for catalysts.

To mitigate the impact of raw material price fluctuations, fertilizer catalyst manufacturers diversify their supplier base across multiple regions. Establishing strategic partnerships with mining and chemical processing companies ensures a stable supply chain and reduces dependency on a single source. In addition, investing in recycling technologies for catalyst regeneration helps to minimize reliance on virgin raw materials.

Growth Opportunities & Future Outlook

Growing population and rise in need for food security drives the investment in high-efficiency fertilizers, thereby fueling the demand for catalysts used in ammonia synthesis and other fertilizer production processes. Moreover, advancements in catalyst technologies, such as nano-catalysts and enhanced metal-based catalysts, are expected to improve process efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and lower greenhouse gas emissions that make them preferable for fertilizer manufacturers.

In addition, stringent environmental regulations on industrial emissions are compelling fertilizer producers to adopt cleaner and more sustainable manufacturing processes. This has led to increased research and development efforts in developing eco-friendly catalysts that minimize nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and optimize ammonia production efficiency. Moreover, the shift toward green ammonia production, leveraging renewable energy sources such as hydrogen and electrolysis, presents another promising growth avenue for fertilizer catalysts, as companies seek sustainable alternatives to conventional processes.

Key Developments

In July 2024 , CLARIANT, a sustainability-focused specialty chemicals company announced the expansion of its strategic cooperation with KBR in the field of ammonia production.

, CLARIANT, a sustainability-focused specialty chemicals company announced the expansion of its strategic cooperation with KBR in the field of ammonia production. In March 2024 , Clariant a Swiss chemical company, launched CLARITY Prime, an advanced fertilizer catalyst designed to improve the production of nitrogen-based fertilizers like urea and ammonium nitrate. This catalyst enhances manufacturing efficiency, increases yield, and reduces emissions, contributing to more sustainable agricultural practices.

Leading Market Players: -

Clariant

Johnson Matthey

Topsoe A/S

QuantumSphere, Inc.

N.E. CHEMCAT

LKAB Minerals

CoreMax Corporation

Capital Resin Corporation

Dharti Industries Private Limited

Agricen

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global fertilizer catalyst market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fertilizer-catalyst-market/purchase-options

Similar Reports:

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions". AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg