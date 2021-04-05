Fertility Test Market worth $680 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Fertility Test Market by Product (Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors (Urine, Saliva, Blood)), Mode of Purchase (OTC, Prescription, Online), Application (Female, Male), End User (Home care, Fertility clinics, hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Fertility Test Market is projected to reach USD 680 Million by 2025 from USD 472 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The Growth in this market is primarily driven by by the increasing first-time pregnancy age in women, declining fertility rate among men and women, growing number of women suffering from disorders such as PCOS, emergence of advanced ovulation monitors, and the increased awareness of fertility testing in both developed as well as developing countries.

Based on Purchase mode, OTC segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on the mode of purchase, the fertility test market is segmented into direct/prescription, OTC, and online products. In 2020 the OTC segment had the major market share and exhibited high growth. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the inclination of patients towards self-monitoring of healthcare conditions, increasing initiatives by market players to spread awareness on fertility, and the rising preference for confidentiality and accessibility of test results.

Based on Application, the female fertility testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the fertility test market in 2020

Based on the application, the market is segmented into female fertility testing and male fertility testing. In 2020, the female fertility testing segment accounted for a larger market share, primarily due to the decreasing female fertility rates, availability of a wide range of fertility testing options for females, increase in gynecological issues in women (such as PCOD/PCOS), and the high cost of IVF procedures.

The ovulation prediction kits segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on products, the fertility test market is segmented into ovulation prediction kits, fertility monitors & male fertility testing products. Large share is attributed to ovulation prediction kits segment due to the increasing use of ovulation prediction kits, easy over-the-counter availability and low cost, and higher accuracy than natural fertility testing techniques, such as calendar methods and cervical mucus monitoring.

The home care settings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end-users, the fertility test market has been segmented based on end-user category—home care settings, hospitals and fertility clinics, and other end users. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the inclination of patients toward self-monitoring of healthcare conditions, easy access to fertility and ovulation monitors on e-commerce websites, availability of user-friendly and easy-to-handle devices, and the growing preference for the confidentiality of test results.

North America dominated the global fertility test market in 2020

North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the fertility testing devices market in 2020. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to factors such as high prevalence of infertility, increasing awareness about fertility testing among women, the rising age of first-time pregnancies in women, and the easy availability of ovulation and fertility monitors through e-commerce websites.

Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland), Church & Dwight (US), Prestige Brands Holdings (US), bioZhena (US), Fairhaven Health (US), Fertility Focus (UK), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Hilin Life Products (US), UEBE Medical (Germany), AdvaCare Pharma (US), AVA (Switzerland), Babystart (UK), Valley Electronics (Germany), Sensiia (UK), and Mira Care (US), among others are some of the major players operating in the global fertility test market.

