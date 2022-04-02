Ferrero voluntarily recalls selected batches of Kinder Surprise in the UK and Ireland as a precaution

As a precaution, we have taken the decision to voluntarily recall Kinder Surprise 20g and Kinder Surprise 20g x 3 pack in the UK and Ireland with Best Before Dates between 11 th July 2022 and 7 th October 2022 . These products are manufactured in Belgium.

We are working with retailers to ensure that these products are no longer available for purchase. If you have one of these products, you are advised not to consume it. Please keep the product and contact our consumer care team on consumers.uk@ferrero.com or 0330 053 8943 UK or +44 (0)330 053 8943 Ireland.

We take food safety extremely seriously and we sincerely apologise for this matter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1779330/Ferrero_1.jpg

SOURCE Ferrero