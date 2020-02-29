Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's Family Zone Now Open to the Public

Commenting on the launch of the new Family Zone, Bianca Sammut, General Manager of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, said, "It fills us with great pride and joy to officially open the Family Zone at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi – with four game-changing miniature attractions inspired by our fan-favorite rides. We can finally show our younger guests what it's like to be a 'big kid' at our legendary theme park! The addition of these attractions is a key milestone in our 10-year journey and a testament of our dedication to continuously elevate the guest experience at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi."

The Family Zone encompasses four all-new attractions; the Formula Rossa Junior, Speedway Race, Flying Wings and the Turbo Tower, all designed for younger guests seeking action-packed adventures.

A spectacular adventure awaits guests aboard Formula Rossa Junior, where guests will experience the intensity, thrill and speed of the Formula Rossa in its miniature version. Younger guests are in for a ride of a lifetime as they hop on board the adrenaline-packed ride and feel the Ferrari spirit at a speed of 45 km/h on this miniature version of the world's fastest roller coaster.

Meanwhile, Speedway Race, a colorful two-seater race car, will take guests on a journey unlike any other. With this smaller-scaled version of the Junior GP, guests of all ages can feel the need for speed. Speedway Race is truly a one-of-a-kind visual experience for the entire family to discover.

For the young guests who love to dream big, Flying Wings is a must. On this spectacular ride, aspiring pilots are invited to navigate their flights as they soar through the theme park for the ultimate airborne experience. Younger guests will be able to take on their sail, control the movement of the glider all on their own and brace themselves for a thrilling new adventure on this mini version of the iconic Flying Aces.

For those who want to look beyond the horizons, Turbo Tower promises a spectacular aerial view of the theme park for families and friends to discover. A junior version of the Turbo Track, this thrilling attraction launches aspiring Ferrari drivers up into the air and back down for the ultimate zero-gravity fall.

After working up an appetite at the Family Zone, little ones are in for a treat with Mamma Rossella's brand-new kids' menu. Full of bite-sized treats bursting with flavor, the park's signature Italian eatery's new menu is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eaters, with mouthwatering morsels including miniature wood-fired pizzas, mac and cheese croquettes, fish and chips and a traditional spaghetti Bolognese.

