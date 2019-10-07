Fenics Market Data Expands FX Pricing Data Services

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenics Market Data ("Fenics MD"), a division within BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners," "BGC" or the "Company"), today announced the launch of its enhanced FX data package ("FMD FX") which will be one of the most comprehensive data packages commercially available for FX pricing.

With over 46,000 new FX records comprising of 350+ currency pairs in Spot, Forward FX and NDF to complement the 120 FX Options currency pairs already available, FMD FX enables all financial institutions including the sell and buy side to comprehensively value and price their FX risk in real-time, increasing efficiency and reducing operational risk. Its industry leading proprietary technology utilises the newest techniques in data science and machine learning to ensure data quality and control.

"Fenics MD is committed to offering financial data with the most comprehensive coverage, highest quality and widest distribution options. Having access to real-time market places allows us to verify and calibrate our data in real time, to produce complete and accurate pricing for all points on the curve across the broadest range of currency pairs," says Matt Woodhams, Senior Managing Director at Fenics MD. "Mixing traditional financial analytics with the latest data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques, Fenics MD is taking the FX market data business to the next level. Clients have unprecedented FX market data coverage."

About Fenics Market Data

Fenics Market Data (Fenics MD) is a leading provider and generator of global financial and commodities market data. Fenics MD is a division within BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) and is the distributor of data for the BGC group of companies, including BGC, GFI, RP Martin, Freedom, Amerex, Aurel BGC, Sunrise, BGC Liquidez and Perimeter Markets, as well as our flagship Fenics MD packages. Data is sourced directly from the global broking operations of BGC Partners and its subsidiaries, including electronic and voice broking, global pricing systems and analytics, with enhanced coverage through Fenics MD proprietary data packages. Fenics MD contracts for its services via the BGC UK subsidiary Fenics Software Limited.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC's offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com . You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners , https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx .

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media contact:

Harjeet Singh

+44207894 8829

Investor Relations contact:

Ujjal Basu Roy

+12126102426

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/136112/bgc_partners_inc_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.bgcpartners.com



SOURCE BGC Partners, Inc.