Femtech Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 75.74 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

The femtech market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13.32% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global femetch market is likely to have a steady growth rate and is anticipated to witness incremental and absolute growth of around USD 40 billion and approximately 112% respectively, during the forecast period. The device segment accounted for the highest share and the software segment is likely to grow with a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period. The menstrual health segment accounted for the largest share and the fertility segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The treatment segment accounted for the highest share and the general wellness segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period. North America dominated with the highest share while APAC is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, indication, application, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 40 vendors are profiled in this report

Femtech Market – Segmentation

The demand for smart medical devices with more comfort and reduced side effects is gaining traction in female-focused health products. Femtech investors, fitness wearable manufacturers, and health advocates should focus on creating solutions for the entire spectrum of women.

Femtech assists women through pre-pregnancy, pregnancy to the post-pregnancy stage. Latest technology solutions can help with newborn baby health monitoring and nursing care. Many startups are creating innovative digital technologies incorporated into the femtech products, thereby driving the market's growth.

Technological advancements can keep women informed about their health issues and be managed efficiently. Diagnostic and screening services are mostly performed by using medical devices specific for diagnosing female health conditions. Endodiag, a French medical technology company that allows early diagnosis of endometriosis, and iSono Health developed a screening device for breast cancer.

Segmentation by Product Type

Device



Software

Segmentation by Indication

Maternal Health



Fertility



Menstruation



Sexual Wellness



Others

Segmentation by Application

Treatment



Diagnosis



General Wellness

Segmentation by End-user

Hospitals & Surgical Centers



Diagnostic Centers



Fertility Clinics



Direct to Consumer

Femtech Market – Dynamics

In recent years, various technological advancements have paved the way for balancing gender inequalities. This, in turn, has led to the introduction of several female-centric health products that is utilizing technology to support women's health and overall wellness. As sensor technology continues to advance and materials are becoming increasingly sophisticated, they can be used in a range of wearables that can particularly aid in pregnancy and family planning. Likewise, various tools are being developed as a part of growing collaboration in the femtech industry. Areas that are currently covered in the industry include menstruation, pregnancy, fertility, sex, and reproduction. Femtech is completely dependent on digital technology. Tools available in the industry include wearable medical devices, internet-connected medical devices, and mobile applications.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Interest of Venture Capitalists

Inclusive Care for Queer Communities through Femtech

Increasing Demand for Digital Health Solutions

Large Growth Potential in Femtech Services

Femtech Market – Geography

North America accounted for the largest share in the global femtech market due to increase in female-specific chronic and infectious diseases that potentially raised the need for better diagnosis and treatment solutions developed by leveraging digital technologies. Development contributions by women and growing female health education is influencing the development of technologically innovative solutions. In addition, favorable policies that promote the health and well-being of women is enhancing the development of digital heath solutions in North America. During the forecast period, the US and Canada are the major countries that will contribute to the steady growth of the femtech market in North America.

Segmentation by Geography

North America



US





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Spain



APAC



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





Turkey

Major Vendors

ALYK

Aspivix

Athena Feminine Technologies

Ava Science

Biowink GmbH

Bloomer Tech

Bloomlife

Bonzun IVF

Calla Lily Personal Care

Cocorointim SL

Cirqle Biomedical

Daye

Elvie

Emjoy

FemCy

Fizimed

Flo Health

Freda

Glow

Grace Health

HeraMED

Inne

iSono Health

Joylux

Juno Bio

Kasha

LactApp

Minerva Surgical

Moody Month

Natural Cycles

Nurx

NUVO

NVision Medical

Peanut

Tempdrop

Thinx

Totohealth

Univfy

Willow

WOOM

