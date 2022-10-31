Feminine Hygiene Market Size is projected to reach USD 32.29 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.50%: Brandessence Market Research

The Feminine Hygiene Market is expected to grow from $ 22.20 billion in 2021 to $ 32.29 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2022 to 2028.

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global feminine hygiene market is going to see a constant increase in the market as there is more awareness that is spreading all over the world with regard to the feminine hygiene. The access to the feminine hygiene products was hampered extensively during the pandemic though which set the market back as there were manufacturers which had to pause their manufacturing in many countries because of the norms of social distancing and lockdowns which were taking place.

Feminine Hygiene Market: Scope

The women who had been reliant on the free feminine hygiene products coming from social service centers, schools, government centers as well as the medical facilities had also faced major shortages because of the pandemic of coronavirus. Resultant was the non-profit organizations taking initiatives of bridging this gap. The pandemic however has reached his end stages with most countries seeing an improvement in the economic conditions which is going to improve and aid the market conditions in the coming years.

The increase in the awareness about the female health and hygiene along with the emerging low cost products are going to significantly boost the demand for the products in the coming years. The demand for products like menstrual cups, tampons and the internal cleansers as well as sprays is going to grow at a rapid rate in the developed regions like the Western Europe and North American regions.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players in the global feminine hygiene market are engaged in a highly competitive market where there are both global and regional companies trying to get their market share higher. Procter and Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, The Edgewell Personal Care Company and Johnson & Johnson are some of the biggest companies that are working in the market.

There are studies which indicate that some of the lowest penetration rates exist in the products with the highest barrier being affordability. When these factors are taken into consideration, many players locally are providing the low-cost napkins for promoting the feminine hygiene. The companies are now engaging in many product launches of the newly developed products in the potential and developing markets for improving the position and revenue.

Segmentation Analysis

There is a demand for the biodegradable and organic raw materials based products which is going to generate the opportunities for this market in the coming years. there are products like sanitary pads which may contain carcinogenic and synthetic materials like metal dyes. These often cause irritation and also allergies in the genital organs of women. This is propelling the demand for the organically sourced products of feminine hygiene. Some of the manufacturers use the low quality raw materials for producing the hygiene products as it results in concerns over the increase in the allergies as well as vaginal infections. This is causing a lot more awareness when it comes to the developing countries.

By Product Type:

Sanitary Napkins/Pads

Panty Liners

Feminine Hygiene Wash

Tampons

Menstrual Cups

By Distribution Channel:

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Channels

Others

Regional Analysis

Feminine hygiene market regional analysis suggest that the market is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the region of Asia Pacific. The region for this growth is the different brands of feminine hygiene products producing different brands for the different sections of the society. The higher population levels in these markets are also going to help in the growth of the market. The local sanitary pads market in China has been emerging as the largest market in the region of Asia Pacific. With the awareness less about the products in this market, it is likely that there is a lot more potential which can be tapped into or maybe explored by the different companies in this market.

Due to the increase in demand for the products, the manufacturers in the region are now launching many products. The players in the market are now expanding their strategies for gaining a larger ground in the markets regionally. There were efforts made all across the region to have an increase in the production capacity for catering into a new plant for catering the growth demand. Due to the several government initiatives and the NGO-led programs of awareness all over the region, there is a demand for the products that is growing in the region.

Key Drivers

The feminine hygiene products refer to the personal care products which are used during the period of menstruation, vaginal discharges among other bodily functions which are related to the vagina and vulva. The market is segmented in the form of distribution channel, product type and also region.

When it comes to the region, this is a market which has been segmented into the sanitary pads, menstrual caps, tampons as well as other product types. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores among other distribution channels. In terms of geography, the segmentation has been done into the regions like Europe, Asia Pacific, South America as well as MEA or Middle East and Africa.

Feminine Hygiene Market: Key Trends

Feminine hygiene trends suggest that there is an increase in the awareness among the consumers when it comes to the menstrual hygiene and the number of women who are now working is increase and there is a rise in the income levels in people are some of the factors which support the growth of the feminine hygiene products like tampons, menstrual caps and sanitary pads all over the world. Furthermore, there are government initiatives where there have been efforts made to distribute the sanitary pads free in the developing countries with the feminine hygiene sectors expanding faster at a global level.

There are also local institutions which are now distributing the sanitary pads along with the tampons that too free of charge for the public. Several governments have also partnered with the private entities and the non-government entities for the initiatives that popularize the usage of sanitary napkins when it comes to the underprivileged and rural initiatives which popularize the use of a sanitary napkin particularly among the rural women and the underprivileged sections.

On Special Requirement Feminine Hygiene Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Feminine Hygiene Market: Recent Developments

Indian Government Planned to Rs 12,000 Crore Boost for Access to Sanitary Pad in Partner with Corporate

August 28th 2020; Indian government is going to launch a scheme worth Rs 12,000 crore to ensure access to sanitary pad across India by its popular Re1/pad Suvidha brand. Suvidha initiative is government's effort women's healthcare & empowerment and pads ox-biodegradable, breaks in pieces in presence of oxygen & biodegrade. The monthly usage of sanitary napkins in India stands at 500cr units. Initiative involves corporate to adopt the villages or district as part of CSR activity for increased access to sanitary napkins.

