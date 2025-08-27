Fellowship presents Rafaël Rozendaal's Rooms: a play of space, code, and color

Rozendaal's language is platform-independent, his works conceived as instructions rather than fixed objects. Responsive to any resolution or format, they adapt seamlessly across devices. In Rooms, lines at varying speeds create perspective and space, suspended between flatness and immersion. On wide screens, they expand into landscapes; on phones, they suggest vertical movement. This tension between abstraction and implied environment lies at the heart of his practice.

For Rozendaal, the screen functions as a contemporary canvas: "I use the screen the way a painter uses a canvas to paint a landscape. Much of my thinking responds to painting and abstraction, especially modernism, so showing my work at MoMA was a natural extension of that history." Rooms extends this dialogue, reframing painting through code and motion.

Developed with Reinier Feijen and stored immutably on the Ethereum blockchain, Rooms combines durability with responsiveness. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0, the works remain true to the artist's intent while being experienced across formats.

Opening Event Details:

Press Preview: September 4, 2025, 7–9 PM (London)

Online Sale: September 9, 2025, 1 PM EST

About Rafaël Rozendaal

Rafaël Rozendaal (b. 1980) is a Dutch-Brazilian visual artist based in New York who uses the internet as his canvas. His work has been exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art, Times Square, Centre Pompidou, Whitney Museum, LACMA, Museum Folkwang, and the Stedelijk Museum. He has lectured at Yale, NYU, and the DLD Conference, and his work is held in the permanent collections of the Whitney, Centre Pompidou, and Stedelijk Museum.

About Fellowship

Fellowship is a contemporary art gallery dedicated to technology-driven art. Founded in 2021 by an artist, gallerist, and collector, it has become a pioneer in exhibiting work made in collaboration with technology.

Locations

London — Notting Hill, W11

Sardinia — Porto Cervo, 07021

Marrakech — Medina 40000

Los Angeles — Sunset Boulevard, 90046

fellowship.xyz | x.com/fellowshiptrust

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755464/Fellowship_Art_Ltd.jpg