FELDSPAR TAKES MAJOR STEP TOWARDS CREATING WORLD'S FASTEST AND SMARTEST RUNNING TRACK

Feldspar successfully completes the first functional prototype of its sensor-enabled, high-performance track, marking a historic leap in sports flooring technology.

Early testing with some of the UK's fastest young athletes shows Feldspar's track to be 20% more efficient*, making it significantly faster than the Paris Olympic track.

For the first time, the prototype will capture real-time performance metrics cost-effectively, including stride length, foot placement, and direct force measurement from athlete footsteps, making live and scalable data collection possible.

LONDON, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Feldspar Limited ["Feldspar"], the UK-based technology company, today announced the successful completion of early-stage testing of the first functional prototype of a sensor-enabled, high-performance running track. This cutting-edge innovation, powered by AI and real-time data analytics, is set to redefine track technology, providing both physical advantages for athletes and data-driven insights for coaches, broadcasters, and fans.

Feldspar takes a major step towards creating the world's fastest and smartest running track Feldspar is building the world's fastest and smartest high performance running track Feldspar's first functional prototype is a historic leap in sports flooring technology

The prototype's patent-pending technologies** convert directional force from a vertical to a horizontal momentum, and allow athletes to achieve more bounce and propel forward when their feet hit the track. The track will offer them approximately 20% more energy return, compared to traditional track surfaces, including the Paris Olympic track, and it is anticipated to be approximately 20% faster, subject to athlete ability and external conditions.

In elite athletics, where even a 2-4% gain can make a visible and measurable difference in performance, this breakthrough has the potential to represent a major performance advantage.

Feldspar's innovative energy conversion technology helps athletes run faster while using less power. At the same time, they experience reduced impact on their body, enabling them to focus on technique rather than raw power. Further, the technology also contributes to lowering their fatigue and minimising injury risk, ultimately supporting longer, more sustainable seasons.

Early tests with some of the UK's most promising young athletes have demonstrated clear benefits: increased speed, improved propulsion and reduced fatigue. These gains translate into more efficient movement, longer and more intensive training sessions, and better endurance during high-intensity sprints.

For the first time, the Feldspar prototype will capture real-time performance metrics cost-effectively, including stride length, foot placement, and direct force measurement from athlete footsteps, making live and scalable data collection possible.

Integrated seamlessly into a cloud-based analytics system, the track delivers instant feedback loops to athletes and coaches, optimising strategies from injury foresight and prevention to maximising training efficiency. By democratising these world-class insights, Feldspar is making them accessible to everyone – not just elite athletes – and providing an entirely new layer of engagement for fans and broadcasters at live sports events.

Unlike traditional tracks, Feldspar's modular design enables a faster and more cost-effective deployment, giving sports event organisers a dynamic, portable solution that can be installed in different locations with greater efficiency than ever before.

Following the successful completion of its prototype, Feldspar is now accelerating development to bring this groundbreaking sports flooring technology to market. The company is actively engaging with industry partners, governing bodies, sports federations and clubs, to explore commercial applications of its product.

Alvina Chen, Founder and CEO of Feldspar said, "Testing the smart track and receiving such positive feedback from some of the UK's most talented young athletes has been incredible. Over the past two years, we have tirelessly refined our prototypes - working through more than 40 iterations - to develop a functional prototype that has finally hit the mark. At Feldspar our mission is to power athlete performance from the ground up. This innovation is a true game-changer in sports flooring technology, which we believe will spark a revolution in athletics, sports entertainment, and beyond."

Darren Campbell, MBE, Global Track Strategy Director said, "This milestone proves that Feldspar's technology can revolutionise how athletes train and compete. With real-time performance insights captured directly from the track surface, we are not just enhancing speed and efficiency - we are also transforming how sports are consumed and experienced by athletes and fans."

*Feldspar's proprietary data shows that the track provides approximately 20% more energy return meaning the track is approximately 20% more efficient and faster than the Paris Olympic track, subject to athlete ability and external conditions..

**The patent pending technologies include a combination of unique cantilever design and angled energy return mechanisms that act like springs, as well as multilayered structures made of various materials that allow more resistance.

About Feldspar

Feldspar is a UK-based technology company dedicated to transforming sports with the world's first integrated smart flooring system. Engineered to enhance athlete performance and elevate fan engagement at global sports events, this innovative solution combines cutting-edge flooring and sensor technology into a modular, high-performance running track, setting a new industry standard. For more information, visit www.feldsparsport.com.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652244/Feldspar_Limited.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652167/Feldspar_Limited.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652166/Feldspar_Limited.jpg