HELSINKI, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Kamux Corporation Stock Exchange Release May, 26, 2021 at 18:15

Fees of the Members of the Board of Directors of Kamux Corporation Paid in Shares Held by the Company

On 20 April 2021, the Annual General Meeting of Kamux Corporation resolved on the annual remuneration of the Board of Directors, and that 40 per cent of the annual fee of the Chairperson and the members of the Board of Directors is paid in company's shares. The company's Board of Directors has decided on the practical implementation of the payment of the annual fees based on the share issue authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting that the share remuneration will be paid by using own shares held by the company.

According to the resolutions of the AGM and the Board of Directors, Kamux Corporation has transferred to the Members of the Board Directors a total of 5,656 shares held by the Company as a part of the annual compensation as follows:

A total of 1 616 shares were transferred to the Chairperson of the Board Harri Sivula. As a result of the transfer, his holdings of Kamux's shares amount to 39,949 shares.

A total of 808 shares were transferred to Board Member Tuomo Vähäpassi. As a result of the transfer, his holdings of Kamux's shares amount to 2,475 shares.

A total of 808 shares were transferred to Board Member Tapio Pajuharju. As a result of the transfer, his holdings of Kamux's shares amount to 2,808 shares.

A total of 808 shares were transferred to Board Member Reija Laaksonen. As a result of the transfer, her holdings of Kamux's shares amount to 6,823 shares.

A total of 808 shares were transferred to Board Member Jokke Paananen. As a result of the transfer, his holdings of Kamux's shares amount to 16,098 shares.

A total of 808 shares were transferred to Board Member Antti Mäkelä. As a result of the transfer, his holdings of Kamux's shares amount to 33,475 shares.

After the transfer of shares, the company holds a total of 33,489 shares.

Kamux Oyj

Further information:

Marko Lehtonen

CFO

Tel. +358 50 575 2006

ir@kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/fees-of-the-members-of-the-board-of-directors-of-kamux-corporation-paid-in-shares-held-by-the-compan,c3354389

SOURCE Kamux