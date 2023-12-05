FeelTect receive top prize at Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R) Accelerator Program for Tight Alright compression monitoring system

GALWAY, Ireland, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FEELTECT, a connected-health, wound care company, was recently awarded the top prize for the inaugural Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R) Accelerator Program. The L&R Accelerator Program is a 12-week program for high-growth startups, innovative L&R employees, and partners. The first-of-its-kind program focuses on addressing selected problems and topics within the digital context, including digital twins, remote monitoring, and individual learning.

Over 100 digital and connected health start-ups were evaluated for the program, including those already working within the wound care space and those with more generally applied platforms. The rigorous selection process, involving L&R experts and external partners, shortlisted just six start-up companies from across Europe and Singapore to participate in the 12-week program. The activities consisted of in-person workshops within L&R's headquarters in Germany and Austria, ongoing mentorship, and a series of online masterclass presentations from L&R experts and key opinion leaders, culminating in a final pitch event to present the collaborator projects that startups worked on as part of the program.

Amongst a highly competitive field, FeelTect emerged as the overall winner of the program for their collaborative project involving their pioneering Tight Alright technology – the first connected-health technology for measuring and remotely monitoring sub-bandage pressure during compression therapy, primarily for the millions of people world-wide with venous leg ulcers. The Tight Alright technology is comprised of a wearable device with multiple pressure sensors that wirelessly connects with a digital platform, unburdening care providers by enabling significant advancements in the application, self-management, and remote monitoring of compression therapy.

As part of the L&R Accelerator Program, the collaborative project established the potential for the Tight Alright technology to be combined with L&R's easy-to-use ReadyWrap® Adjustable Compression Wrap. The complementary combination of technologies could be used to support the safe and efficacious application of compression therapy by patients themselves, helping them understand optimal times for readjustment and providing them confidence through remote clinical oversight.

Speaking about the award, FeelTect CEO, Andrew Cameron, PhD, said "It's been an incredible opportunity to take part in the L&R Accelerator Program, we've learned a lot from the L&R experts and competing start-ups, and it was a huge bonus for us to receive this recognition from a leading player in the field of wound care. We admire the initiative that L&R has taken in putting together such a forward-thinking program, and their vision for improved wound care through digitisation."

Laura Ihrlich, Digital Transformation Manager within L&R, added "We extend heartfelt congratulations to all participating start-ups and everyone involved! We've received highly valuable ideas and concepts from creative, dynamic start-ups, and we're incredibly proud of the numerous successes already borne out of the L&R Accelerator Program. Ultimately, FeelTtect and its sensor solution for successful compression therapy convinced us the most. We aim to establish collaboration with FeelTect beyond the program because we believe that, in addition to jointly implementing ideas, we can benefit from long-term exchanges. By partnering FeelTect with L&R's Digital Lab and other internal departments, we can bring together experts, technologists, and creative minds to develop new ideas. Together, we're shaping the future of healthcare through innovation, digital solutions, and collaboration."

In relation to the next steps, Andrew Cameron noted "We appreciate the multi-faceted nature of wound care and the benefit of bringing together the strengths of different players in the industry, to improve the lives of patients and reduce the unsustainable burden on healthcare systems. The L&R Accelerator Program has further highlighted these collaborative opportunities, so we'll continue to seek strategic partnerships as we follow our ambitions of disruptively improving wound care using connected health technologies."

About FeelTect

FeelTect is a connected-health, wound care company based in Galway, Ireland. The company's primary mission is to address the critical unmet need for a way to significantly reduce healing times and healthcare personnel workload in the treatment of VLUs, for improved quality of life for patients and reduced treatment costs. Since spinning out of the University of Galway in 2020, FeelTect have achieved numerous milestones, including FDA registration in USA, EUDMED registration in Europe, ISO 13485 accreditation, preliminary clinical validation, international patents on hardware and software technologies, and completion of design for manufacturing. The company is about to commence a €4.6 million Disruptive Technology Innovation Fund collaborative project to expand their pipeline of products that will ultimately lead to the development of the first data-driven clinical decision support system in wound care.

About Lohmann & Rauscher

Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R) is a leading international developer, manufacturer and supplier of first-class medical and hygiene products of the highest quality - from classic dressing materials to modern therapy and care systems. Formed in 1998 from the two companies Lohmann (founded in 1851) and Rauscher (founded in 1899), L&R has over 170 years of expertise as a reliable problem solver for its customers. With 5,400 employees, 51 group companies and shareholdings as well as more than 130 selected sales partners, L&R is represented in all major markets around the world and achieved a sales volume of 750 million euros in 2022. L&R locations with headquarters function are Rengsdorf (Germany) and Vienna (Austria). L&R's entrepreneurial attitude is reflected in its claim People.Health.Care.: people, their health and care for both.

Contact: Andrew Cameron, andrew.cameron@feeltect.com, +353871840912

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099998/FeelTect_Logo.jpg