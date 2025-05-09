FEELM Launches New Pod Solution Product Series, Empowering the Industry to Enter a New Era

BIRMINGHAM, UK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FEELM, World's Leading Vape Solution Provider, has teamed up with AVOMI, MEVOL and FUMOT to unveil new pod solution product series. The series consists of six products, all featuring a modern design and a strong sense of technological aesthetics, combined with high interactivity and playability. Upon their debut, these products attracted numerous attendees, catering to the diverse needs of clients ranging from business to fashion.

Additionally, the series introduces innovations in atomizer coils and product structures. It includes both ceramic coil technology and single/dual MESH coil technology options, as well as traditional 2ml designs and innovative configurations such as "2+N" and "2+10."

"By closely observing global market trends and policy shifts, we have continuously enhanced the competitiveness of our product solutions in recent years. We are committed to driving market success with a dual approach of 'technology+product', helping more clients seize market opportunities, control future industry trends, and gain a competitive edge," said REX Zhang, Head of Product Marketing at FEELM.

To thrive in Europe's evolving market, a new pod solution must meet disposable product demand while incorporating technical barriers, appealing aesthetics, and a sense of playfulness. FEELM, a former leader in this sector, remains committed to innovation in design, flavor, and user experience.

For example, FEELM collaborated with its customer SnowPlus in 2023 to launch the world's first "2+10" pod solution product. Continuing its deep exploration in this field, FEELM developed multiple different structural and design variations of the "2+N" product for several leading European clients in 2024Building on years of experience in this category, FEELM has now introduced its industry-leading cost-efficient Mesh coil 2+10 Pod solution--SPACE S, the Full-transparency 2+10 Pod Solution--CLEAR CUBE featuring FEELM TURBO technology.

Together with MEVOL, FUMO and AVOMI, we have launched Various "2+10" new products that combine modular design, playfulness and a sense of technology.

In the traditional 2ml product field, FEELM has made innovative strides in terms of cost-performance, convenience, playability, and interactivity, introducing world's first "fidget toy" pod solution--SQUEEZY POD, and world's first fidget spinner pod solution--STAR RING, significantly addressing consumers' need for stress relief and interaction, thus elevating the product's appeal to the trend-conscious.

To meet consumers' diverse needs for pod products, FEELM also introduced the unique "2+N" product solution. The same device is compatible with pods of varying oil capacities ranging from 2ml to 10ml, and is paired with a 12W high-power output for an enhanced, sweeter taste.

In recent years, global vape expos have become the stage for FEELM to showcase its latest product solutions. Whether it is pod products or disposable products, small or large liquid capacity products, or innovations, FEELM has been preparing the latest technologies or product solutions.

Driven by innovation, FEELM strives to meet the diverse expectations of global market customers and continues to help clients succeed, ushering in a new era of industry development.

