Feed Phosphate Market worth $3.52 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The feed phosphate market is estimated at USD 2.79 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.52 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Feed phosphates contribute to the overall health and welfare of animals, including bone development, energy metabolism, and immunity. Consequently, livestock and poultry farmers should benefit from feed phosphates that enhance animal welfare, leading to increased usage of feed phosphates in the future. The feed phosphates market is experiencing growth due to various factors, such as the rising global demand for animal protein, the expansion of livestock production, improved feed efficiency, a focus on animal health, regulatory support, technological advancements, greater awareness of animal nutrition, the adoption of sustainable farming practices, and ongoing research and development efforts. As the world's population continues to grow, the demand for animal-based products is expected to rise further, driving the expansion of the feed phosphates market in the future.

By form, the powdered form segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The powdered form of feed phosphate offers an excellent opportunity in the manufacturing of animal feed, standing out due to its ease of handling, rapid blending, and even distribution in a feed mixture. The feed phosphate is primarily phosphorus, an essential nutrient for muscle development, growth, reproduction, and overall health (bone health) and is usually sourced from dicalcium phosphate (DCP) or monocalcium phosphate (MCP). The specific formulation ensures good solubility in water or feed by incorporating dairy feed products. It dissolves easily in water or mixtures, facilitating an even distribution of phosphorus within the feed. Phosphate also contains the highest concentration of phosphorus in feed formulations, representing an inexpensive source of phosphorus to meet livestock and poultry nutrition targets throughout all life stages.

By livestock, the swine segment holds the third-largest share in the feed phosphate market.

According to the International Magazine for Animal Feed & Additives Industry, global pig feed production is projected to decline by 0.6% in 2024, totaling 369.293 million mt. Production growth in the European, Latin American, and North American pork segments was offset by decreases in Africa and the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Oceania. The overall trends were partly influenced by the ability of producers in these regions to recover from previous outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF), the potential for export demand that allows Europe and Latin America to recover their lost production, and the decisions of producers in each region to maintain a recovery focus. For the pig feed segment to grow on a global basis, disease control and the stability of feed prices will affect both the porcine industry and the pig feed segment, potentially presenting significant opportunities for growth in 2024.

Based on region, North America holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The feed phosphate market in North America is steadily gaining traction due to the strong cultural ties of livestock and poultry, as well as the established industries in the region. The increased demand for quality protein sources through meat, dairy, and poultry products has led to a need for balanced nutrients in animal feed. Feed phosphates play an essential role in ensuring bone development, improving feed efficiency, and maintaining livestock health, making them a crucial ingredient in livestock formulations. Factors that may drive market growth in the region include the increased reliance on intensive livestock production, advancements in feed technology, and a growing awareness of animal nutritional management with sustainably sourced feed ingredients. The impact of climate change has prompted regulations that promote the efficient use of phosphorus as a nutrient to help maintain biodiversity. Nevertheless, feed producers will continue to respond to demands from producers for only the highest-grade phosphates through feed formulations that are both bioavailable and sustainably sourced.

The report profiles key players including Mosaic (US), Nutrien (Canada), OCP (Morocco), Yara (Norway), EuroChem Group (Switzerland), PhosAgro Group (Russia), Phosphea (France), Fosfitalia Group (Italy), J.R. Simplot Company (US), Rotem Kimyevi Maddeler San. Tic. A.S. (Turkey), Lomon Corporation (China), Sinochem Yunlong Co., Ltd. (China), Malaysian Phosphate Additives Sdn. Bhd. (MPA) (Malaysia), Guizhou Chanhen Chemical Corporation (China), and Yunnan Yuntianhua Co., Ltd. (China).

