Feed Antioxidants Market Worth $474 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Feed Antioxidants Market by Type Synthetic (BHT, BHA, Ethoxyquin, and Propyl Gallate) and Natural (Carotenoids, Tocopherols, Botanical Extracts, and Vitamins), Animal (Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Cattle, and Pets), Form, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Feed Antioxidants Market is estimated at USD 356 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 474 million by 2025. Factors such as a rise in demand for quality feed, improved technology for feed production, and an increase in the standardization of meat products stimulate the growth of the feed antioxidants market across the globe.

The natural segment is projected to be the faster-growing segment in the feed antioxidants market during the forecast period.

As the market demand shifts from synthetic to natural antioxidants, there is an increase in demand for natural feed antioxidants. The manufacturers are focusing on innovative products to develop cheaper natural antioxidants to capture the market and capitalize on this increasing demand, which is boosting the demand for natural feed antioxidants.

The liquid segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The liquid form of feed antioxidants is projected to be the fastest-growing segment. Liquid feed antioxidants increase feed consumption and utilization by animals, reduce ration sorting, provide accurate dosage, and decrease feed wastage. Additionally, they help in the mixing of ingredients, resulting in the uniformity of the final product.

The aquaculture segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

An increase in demand for fish and fish-based products is fueling the demand for feed antioxidants in the aquaculture segment. Aquaculture has contributed to global food security, and with the demand for fish-based products increasing globally, the demand for fish feed antioxidants is also gradually increasing.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the feed antioxidants market in 2018. Asia Pacific, being the largest continent with a relatively fast economic development, is witnessing a rising demand for meat. Consequently, to produce quality meat, feed antioxidants are gaining importance and being incorporated to prevent spoilage and increase shelf-life.

