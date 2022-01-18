Feed Acidulants Market size worth $ 3.76 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.91% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growing demand for acidulants is being fueled by increased demand for meat and frozen meat products. Acidulant growth will be aided by the government's increased attention to the growth and expansion of the feed industry.

Jersey City, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Feed Acidulants Market" By Type (Propionic Acid, Formic Acid, Citric Acid), By Animal Type (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants), By Function (pH Control, Feed Efficiency, Flavor), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Feed Acidulants Market size was valued at USD 2.56 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.76 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.91% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Feed Acidulants Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Feed Acidulants Market Overview

Acidulants are chemical substances that are used to give food and beverage goods a tart or sharp flavor. Acidulants include acetic acid, tartaric acid, and citric acid, which are the most frequent types. These are very soluble and have low toxicity. Acidulants are food and beverage additives that can also be used as preservatives to prevent microbial growth. Acidulants are frequently employed as chelating agents, gelling agents, preservatives, flavoring agents, coagulation agents, and buffers in the food and beverage sector. The increased usage of acidulants by the food and beverage sectors is a primary driver driving the market value of acidulants.

The growing demand for acidulants is being fueled by increased demand for meat and frozen meat products. Acidulant growth will be aided by the government's increased attention to the growth and expansion of the feed industry. High feed acidulant prices, on the other hand, will be a key impediment to the market's expansion. The market's expansion would be hampered further by the availability of acidulant replacements, particularly at low prices. Increased food prices and the availability of low-cost food preservatives from Chinese manufacturers are some of the reasons limiting the worldwide Feed Acidulants Market growth.

Acidulants are food additives that are governed by several laws and regulations. Their usage in European Union member states is governed by Regulation (EC) No 1333/2008 on food additives, which was released in December 2008 Acids are compounds that raise the acidity of a dish and/or give it a sour flavor. Acidity regulators are compounds that change or regulate a food's acidity or alkalinity. Citric acid is the acidulant of choice in the majority of beverages. The fundamental reason is that most fruit flavors have a distinct, mild to slightly intense sourness and refreshing impact. When a significant flavor improvement is desired, malic acid is typically used in conjunction with citric acid. Phosphoric acid is widely used in "cola" drinks to provide a distinct taste profile and a significant pH influence.

Key Developments

In October 2021 , Ludwigshafen, Germany , BASF Animal Nutrition, and trinamiX GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BASF SE, have teamed up to bring trinamiX's technology to the market.

, Ludwigshafen, , BASF Animal Nutrition, and trinamiX GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BASF SE, have teamed up to bring trinamiX's technology to the market. In March 2021 , BIOMIN which is a leading provider of animal nutrition and feed additives, has released its newest mycotoxin risk management system.

Key Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE, Yara International ASA, Kemin Industries, Inc., Kemira OYJ, Perstorp Holding AB, Biomin Holding GmbH, and Peterlabs Holdings Berhad.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Feed Acidulants Market On the basis of Type, Animal Type, Function, and Geography.

Feed Acidulants Market, By Type

Propionic Acid



Formic Acid



Citric Acid



Lactic Acid



Malic Acid



Acetic Acid



Others

Feed Acidulants Market, By Animal Type

Poultry



Swine



Ruminants



Others

Feed Acidulants Market, By Function

pH Control



Feed Efficiency



Flavor

Feed Acidulants Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research