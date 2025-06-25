FCM Travel relaunches 'Sam' as a revolutionary intelligent virtual assistant

LONDON, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FCM Travel, a global leader in travel management across nearly 100 countries, is pleased to announce the relaunch of 'Sam', which now lives as an advanced intelligence that is set to power every digital experience at the world-renowned corporate travel giant.

For customers, Sam will initially come to life as a cutting-edge virtual travel assistant, transforming the experience for travellers, travel bookers, and managers.

Sam in action

Available across FCM's proprietary Platform, app, and browser extension, Sam delivers personalised, efficient, and seamless solutions, making travel smarter and more rewarding for customers globally.

Evolved from FCM's award-winning technology, customers will experience Sam as a conversational AI assistant – one that anticipates user needs, providing real-time answers, along with uniquely tailored recommendations to streamline every aspect of travel.

By learning from every single interaction, Sam ensures a consistent, high-quality experience across all touchpoints, empowering users with intuitive support whether booking trips, managing itineraries, or accessing travel insights.

"Sam is a game-changer for our customers," said John Morhous, Global Chief Experience Officer, FCM Travel. "This isn't just about answering your questions – it's about creating a travel companion that understands your preferences, simplifies complex tasks, and enhances every journey.

"In a sea of sameness, Sam delivers a true alternative by empowering all our travellers, bookers, and managers to focus on what matters most, while giving them the confidence that their travel needs are handled effortlessly.

"We pride ourselves on listening to the wants and needs of our customers, and this helps us to guide our innovation drive, allowing us to automate the ordinary to deliver the extraordinary."

Key Benefits of Sam:

Real-time solutions: From checking airport security wait times to confirming visa requirements, Sam delivers instant, accurate answers to keep travellers on track

From checking airport security wait times to confirming visa requirements, Sam delivers instant, accurate answers to keep travellers on track Personalised, proactive support: Sam tailors recommendations based on user preferences, such as suggesting optimal flight classes or loyalty benefits for upcoming trips

Sam tailors recommendations based on user preferences, such as suggesting optimal flight classes or loyalty benefits for upcoming trips Seamless multi-platform access: Whether via mobile, desktop, or chat, Sam provides a consistent and intuitive experience across all channels

Whether via mobile, desktop, or chat, Sam provides a consistent and intuitive experience across all channels Unplanned events: Sam will be a traveller's go-to companion during disruption as it offers a virtual helping hand when it comes to delays, cancellations, and emergencies – surfacing options, policies, and contacts without the traveller even having to ask

Sam will be a traveller's go-to companion during disruption as it offers a virtual helping hand when it comes to delays, cancellations, and emergencies – surfacing options, policies, and contacts without the traveller even having to ask Enhanced security and compliance: Sam ensures data privacy and compliance with robust, centralised processes, giving users peace of mind

Sam ensures data privacy and compliance with robust, centralised processes, giving users peace of mind Adaptable behind-the-scenes 'playbooks' for travel managers: As a connected intelligence, interactions with Sam can be configured to meet customer needs, allowing travel managers to create a unique experience that drives program goals, setting Sam apart from anything currently available on the market.

Beyond its customer-facing capabilities, Sam works behind the scenes to unify FCM 's internal systems, integrating data from multiple sources to create a centralised intelligence, enabling our internal teams to deliver ever-better service and value.

"Unlike siloed AI systems, Sam's shared learning environment not only empowers our customers with a conversational assistant that anticipates their needs, but also enhances our internal operations," said Morhous.

"By equipping our experts with enriched customer profiles and real-time insights, they can deliver our customers a faster, more impactful service. This is about making travel more rewarding and efficient for everyone involved."

Sam in Action:

Travellers: "How long is the security line at Heathrow airport right now?" or "Do I have any loyalty benefits for my upcoming trips?"

Travel Bookers: "Do I have any travellers in Paris right now?" or "Connect me to an agent."

Travel Managers: "Do any of our travellers have trips to Mumbai in the next few days?" or "What's the progress on my support ticket?"

About FCM Travel

FCM is one of the world's largest travel management companies and a trusted partner for thousands of national and multi-national organisations, including many household brands, Fortune, and FTSE 100 companies.

With a 24/7 reach in more than 90 countries, FCM's agile and flexible technology anticipates and solves client needs, supported by expert teams who provide in-depth local knowledge and duty of care as part of the ultimate personalised business travel experience.

As the flagship corporate travel arm of Flight Centre Travel Group, FCM is able to deliver some of the most competitive rates, unique added-value benefits, and exclusive solutions for its clients to support their business travel requirements.

Alongside its travel management services, the company provides specialist services through FCM Consulting and FCM Meetings & Events to service the broader needs of clients. Discover the alternative at https://www.fcmtravel.com/en

Please click here for more on Sam.

