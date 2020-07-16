FCC & NPCI to Host World's Largest Virtual Global Fintech Fest

MUMBAI, India, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To bring together global fintech and BFSI ecosystems, the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC) the flagship committee of Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) along with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), will host the Global Fintech Fest (GFF), a first-of-its-kind international virtual fintech event.

GFF is presented by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The two day event themed 'Fintech: With and Beyond COVID' is scheduled for 22-23 July 2020. GFF is also supported by the World Bank and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

Naveen Surya, Chairman, FCC said, "The bank and fintech ecosystem has the potential to act as 'agents of change' for the economy in the post-COVID-19 world. With more than 2000 fintech startups as we speak, India today stands tall as the world's second biggest fintech hub which puts a lot of onus on us to drive this growth momentum. GFF is our endeavour to bring all stakeholders together to discuss the challenges and opportunities for the BFSI and fintech sector globally whilst sharing ideas on fuelling sectoral growth through collaboration."

Dilip Asbe, Managing Director and CEO, NPCI said, "The contribution of fintech start-ups in digitalizing the economy is important and hence NPCI wants to act as a catalyst for bridging the gap between the established financial entities and the start-ups. By encouraging open discussion among start-ups and established entities we hope that it will lead to collaborations benefiting the nation.

GFF will be the largest virtual congregation for the BFSI and Fintech ecosystem. It will be the 'go to platform' for companies and entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations and ideas as well as connect with peers, investors and potential customers thus creating growth and networking opportunities for the eco-system."

Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder & Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Infosys, Alderman William Russell, The Rt Hon Lord Mayor, City of London, Sopnendu Mohanty, CFO, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm, Sachin Bansal, Founder, Navi, Rajan Anandan, MD, Sequoia Capital, T R Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India & South Asia, Visa, Sri Shivananda, SVP & CTO, Paypal, Lars Markull, Country Lead, India Open Bank Project, Anna Maj, Fintech Leader & Advisor, WBAF & EIC, TS Anil, CEO Monzo Bank, Nobutake Suzuki, CEO, MUFG Innovation Partners, Arif Ismail, Head of Fintech, South African Reserve Bank, Richard Brown, CTO, R3 Corda, Herve Tourpe, Head of Digital Advisory, IMF, Pierre Laurent Chatain, Lead Financial sector specialist, World Bank are among distinguished speakers.

GFF will drive thought leadership and conversations across sectors including Digital Payments, Lending, Insurance, Financial Inclusion, Digital Transformation and Blockchain etc.

With 50+ countries, 100+ speakers and 10000+ delegates, GFF will bring together representatives of banking, financial technology and investment industries to host impactful dialogues, public discussions and a curated exhibition of the latest disruptive technologies.

GFF will stream live on social media platforms - YouTube and Facebook and is likely to be viewed by 100,000+ audience. For more information visit https://www.globalfintechfest.com

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. It has a bouquet of retail payment products such as RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC Fastag) and Bharat BillPay. NPCI also launched UPI 2.0 to offer a more secure and comprehensive services to consumers and merchants.

