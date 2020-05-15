FBNInsurance Receives its Fourth Title at the World Finance Global Insurance Award 2019

News Provided by World News Media

LONDON, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FBNInsurance has claimed the coveted title of Best Life Insurance Company in Nigeria at the World Finance Global Insurance Awards 2019. The success represents the fourth time that the company has received the award, after previous wins in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

In recent times, FBNInsurance has been keen to develop and improve its digital capabilities – something that particularly impressed the award judges. In 2019, the firm launched its internal financial advisor app to support its agency workforce, complete with artificial intelligence capabilities that are able to recommend cross-selling opportunities. It is just one of a number of innovations being pioneered at FBNInsurance.

"Through our online platforms, we can show customers that we will fulfil our promises to them by insuring their most valued assets and safeguarding their future," explained Val Ojumah, Managing Director and CEO of FBNInsurance, in an interview with World Finance earlier this year. "In this way, customers don't have to simply take our word for it – they can verify our performance for themselves. This can be done anywhere, at any time and by any digital means, from quick codes and WhatsApp to other web and mobile apps."

At the World Finance Global Insurance Awards, the industry's most forward-thinking players are highlighted – those that are able to deal with unexpected shifts in the market and changes to consumer demands. At FBNInsurance, as the company develops its digital capabilities, it continues to break new ground in the insurance sector.

To read more about FBNInsurance and its award-winning products and services, pick up the latest copy of World Finance magazine, available in print, on tablet and online now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact Information

World News Media

Barclay Ballard

Editorial Department

+44-(0)-20-7553-4177

barclay.ballard@wnmedia.com

SOURCE World News Media