FAW Trucks Marks 30 Years in South Africa with Successful Anniversary Celebration

JOHANNESBURG, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 9th, local time, the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of FAW Trucks' entry into the South African market was successfully hosted at the Coega Plant of FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (PTY) Ltd (hereinafter referred to as the "FAW SA"). Present at the event were Mr. Hanjie Hu, Chief Consultant of FAW Group Corporation Overseas Affairs; Mr. Changxin Yu, Member of the Party Committee and Executive Vice President of FAW Trucks; and Mr. Changchun Leng, General Manager of FAW Trucks Overseas Product Line. Government officials from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of South Africa, the Department of Trade and Industry of South Africa, Eastern Cape Province, and Mandela City, as well as representatives from Chinese-funded enterprises in South Africa, supportive dealers of FAW Trucks' development, representatives of major clients, and members of the media collectively bore witness to this momentous occasion.

During their addresses, Mr. Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade and Industry of the Republic of South Africa, and Mr. Yu Liu, Minister-Counselor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of South Africa, unequivocally commended the pivotal role FAW Trucks played in its pioneering efforts in the South African market and fostering local employment and social development. They lauded FAW SA as a beacon of excellence in China-SA collaboration, citing its remarkable achievements and proactive social responsibility, which have made substantial contributions to the economic prosperity and societal advancement of South Africa.

In his address, representing China FAW Group, Hanjie Hu extended gratitude to the South African government and longstanding partners for their continuous support towards the operational growth of China FAW FAW SA. He underscored that the 30-year anniversary signifies not only a culmination but also a new beginning. Hu affirmed China FAW's commitment to intensify investments in Southern Africa, thereby augmenting contributions to the Belt and Road Initiative and fostering the development of the Southern African region.

For three decades, FAW Trucks has diligently cultivated its presence in South Africa, resulting in the establishment of a comprehensive production, sales, and service network across Southern Africa. The company boasts over 30 strategically positioned sales and service channels throughout South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Namibia, solidifying its regional footprint. Furthermore, its investment in spare parts distribution centers and customer service facilities ensures comprehensive after-sales support throughout the network. Focused on both traction and freight markets, FAW Trucks has implemented a holistic marketing approach along the entire value chain, tailored to meet the diverse needs of Southern African clientele. Through the provision of efficient and reliable comprehensive transportation solutions, the company will continue to add impetus to drive sustained progress and development in the region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413805/FAW_SA.jpg