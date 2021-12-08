Favorable Time to Expand Beverage Portfolio as Global Flavored Water Market Size Expected to Grow at Steady CAGR Through 2028

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The increasing preference for flavored, healthy, and functional drinks has been boosting the growth of the market across the globe. Consumers are showing interest in exploring innovative beverages infused with fruits, herbs, other healthy ingredients. The market witnessed rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the increased health concerns, which augmented the demand for flavored hydration products enriched with the benefits of minerals and vitamins, especially among health-conscious consumers with mid-to high-income levels. A report from Grand View Research said that the global flavored water market size was valued at USD 13.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report said: "Consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z, in the developed economies, such as the U.S., are spending more on flavored water. The trend of zero-calorie, zero-sugar, and low-carb content soft drinks is rising across the globe, which is also boosting the market growth. Citrus and berry flavors are gaining traction among consumers due to their refreshing tastes. The natural flavors are gaining traction due to their health benefits and refreshing tastes. Active companies in the markets this week include Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK: GOGY), National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER), Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), Celsius Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: CELH).

Grand View added: "As a result, producers have been launching beverages with such flavors that help improve physical and mental health. Over the past few years, consumer preference is shifting from sugary carbonated soft drinks to healthy drinks. Moreover, the continuous introduction of new flavors, innovative packaging, and incorporation of functional ingredients have helped in shaping and boosting the global market. Companies are adding vitamins and minerals to their drinks to attract modern consumers. With the growing awareness regarding sustainability and the environment among consumers, industry players are increasingly offering flavored waters in sustainable packaging. Several brands offer their drinks in aluminum cans to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. Furthermore, consumers are looking for drinks that are sourced and produced sustainably. This trend has been creating growth opportunities for the market players. North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 37% in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising product consumption as a healthy alternative to other carbonated drinks."

Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK: GOGY) BREAKING NEWS: Golden Grail Acquires Trevi Essence Water- Golden Grail Technology announces their acquisition of Trevi Essence Water. Trevi Essence Water was sold in high end supermarkets and grocery chains such as Food City, Publix and Wayfield. Golden Grail entered into an agreement with Barebrick Beverage Company, Inc. to acquire Trevi Water Brand Assets and Intellectual Property, ie. formulas, distributor lists, trademarks, etc.

"The Trevi acquisition is another example, including Spider Energy Drink, how Golden Grail is committed to our mission of fiscally responsible investing in beverage brands. We identified and acquired another emerging brand that had already spent the substantial capital on product and brand development, got it on shelves and established a consumer base. Now, we will focus on revamping past customers, approaching new direct-to-store distributors and grow the brand with responsible management. Golden Grail has the infrastructure, including the financing, to aggressively build out our beverage roll up strategy. 2022 will be a very exciting year for Golden Grail," Steven Hoffman, CEO, Golden Grail. CONTINUED… Read these full releases for Golden Grail Technology at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gogy/

Additional recent developments in the beverage industry include:





National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) recently announced its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $3.00 per share to shareholders of record on December 13, 2021. FIZZ will trade ex-dividend on December 10, 2021 and the payment date for this distribution will be on or before February 11, 2022.

"With this special cash dividend, our eleventh in the past 17 years, FIZZ holders will have received $13.28 per share or over $1.2 billion," stated a company spokesperson. "Our superior performance and innovative products have continued to generate strong operating cash flow and allowed us to reward shareholders while maintaining one of the industry's strongest balance sheets. As our nation faces new and lingering pandemic-related concerns, supply chain issues and uncertainty regarding future tax legislation, we feel exceptionally blessed to brighten this holiday season for loyal FIZZ holders."

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER), the country's largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, recently announced that its preliminary Direct-Store-Delivery programs with Hensley Beverage, Nevada Beverage, and Mahaska have shown impressive early success, adding thousands of convenience stores to the brand's retail footprint.

"Our Direct-Store-Delivery partnerships are already exceeding expectations," said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "As one example, sales through Hensley were 578% of what we forecasted for Q2 of fiscal 2022. We're very pleased with this early DSD success, which has played a huge roll in increasing our presence, brand velocity, and overall sales in the convenience store channel. The power of a DSD network means that Alkaline88® can now be found in premium c-store chains and independent stores throughout these regions."

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, recently announced that AB ONE, a network of corporately-owned distribution operations, will expand the availability of Splash Beverage's TapouT performance drink, Copa di Vino wine by the glass, and Pulpoloco sangria throughout its entire network.

The AB One distribution network will cover large new markets for the Splash brands incremental to those independent Anheuser Busch wholesalers previously gained in the Copa di Vino acquisition in December of 2020. AB One's distribution organization covers key US markets like New York, Boston and Los Angeles.

Celsius Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, recently reported preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. A PDF containing our third quarter 2021 results and full financial tables is available at the company website:

An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at:

https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/press-releases/

Celsius Holdings, Inc. is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness and supplement drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five drink lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Golden Grail Technology by the company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com