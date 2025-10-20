Faucet Market Growing at 5.93% CAGR to USD 31Bn by 2030, Amid Rising Smart Touchless Adoption and Urban Remodeling, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the faucet market size is at USD 23.27 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 31.03 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.93%. Expansion is driven by urban housing upgrades, hospitality construction, and stricter water-use regulations. Advances in disc-valve systems, stainless steel usage, and touchless technology are elevating performance and pricing standards. Meanwhile, online retail and direct sales enhance transparency, shifting buying patterns, even as raw material price swings challenge margins.

Key Market Insights and Emerging Trends

Rising Focus on Water-Efficient Standards

Governments are tightening water-efficiency norms, pushing faucet makers to innovate and meet new certification standards. Eco-labels and rebate programs are shaping consumer preferences, turning compliance efforts into a market advantage for sustainable brands.

Rising Urban Housing Upgrades

Rapid urban growth in developing regions is driving steady demand for modern plumbing and stylish faucet installations. Expanding middle-class housing, renovation of older buildings, and luxury real-estate projects are all boosting replacement and upgrade activity. This ongoing remodeling trend continues to support strong market momentum through the decade.

Expanding Hospitality Infrastructure

Large-scale tourism and mixed-use projects across developing regions are fueling consistent demand for high-end faucets. Hotel chains and resort developers seek durable, design-consistent fixtures backed by global quality certifications. With ongoing construction and refurbishment cycles, these hospitality pipelines are ensuring steady, long-term growth for premium faucet suppliers.

Faucet Market Breakdown by Key Segments

By Product Type

Ball

Disc

Cartridge

Compression

By Material

Chrome

Stainless Steel

Brass

Polytetra Methylene Terephthalate (PTMT) Plastic

Other Materials

By Technology

Manual

Automatic

By Installation Type

Deck Mount

Wall Mount

By Application Type

Kitchen Sink Faucets

Bathroom Sink Faucets

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

B2C/Retail Distribution Channel Multi-Brand Stores Exclusive Brand Outlets Online Local Hardware Stores

B2B/Project

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Peru Chile Argentina Rest of South America

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy BENELUX NORDICS Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific India China Japan Australia South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of Middle East and Africa



Overview – Faucet Industry

Study Period 2019 to 2030 Market Size Forecast USD 31.03 billion (2030) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 5.93% during 2025–2030 Largest Market North America continues to dominate the global market Fastest Growing Market for 2025–2030 Asia-Pacific projected to witness the fastest growth rate

Faucet Companies Covered in the Report

LIXIL Corporation

Kohler Co.

Masco Corporation (Delta, Hansgrohe)

TOTO Ltd.

Fortune Brands Innovations (Moen, Pfister)

Roca Sanitario S.A.

Villeroy & Boch AG

CERA Sanitaryware Ltd.

Jaquar Group

Elkay Manufacturing Co.

Sloan Valve Company

Geberit AG

Duravit AG

Ideal Standard International

Oras Group

Franke Group

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Vigo Industries LLC

Kraus USA

Paini SpA

Regional Outlook

North America

Strong home renovation activity and strict water-use standards keep faucet demand high across the region. Certified, durable, and design-focused products dominate as consumers embrace smart and touchless fixtures.

Asia-Pacific

Rapid urban development and housing initiatives are fueling faucet demand across residential and hospitality sectors. Local manufacturing strength and growing middle-class spending are making the region the key growth driver.

Other regions covered in this report include:

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

