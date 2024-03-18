OSAKA, Japan, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SNK CORPORATION announced that SNK's beloved IP—FATAL FURY—is releasing its first title in 26 years: FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves. Launching in early 2025, FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, SNK’s Latest Fighting Game, Storms onto the Scene in Early 2025

The FATAL FURY series first hit the market in 1991, spearheading the fighting game boom of the 1990s that swept the industry thereafter.

Fan Favorites and Fresh Faces Square Off in the Arena

Iconic characters from FATAL FURY and GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES are ready to rumble once again. A new character and star pupil of Joe Higashi also makes her debut.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear

The REV System, a toolset making its FATAL FURY debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until they hit their limit and the REV Meter overheats.

Classic Battle Systems Evolved

Many classic FATAL FURY battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day.

Experience-Tailored Control Schemes

Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets the player perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses.

For all the latest on FATAL FURY, follow SNK on Twitter or join the official Discord .

ABOUT SNK CORPORATION

Founded in 1978, SNK CORPORATION is a Japanese video game company headquartered in Osaka, Japan. SNK is best known for creating the Neo-Geo arcade system and several game franchises, including THE KING OF FIGHTERS, Metal Slug, Samurai Shodown, and FATAL FURY. Learn more about SNK CORPORATION by visiting https://www.snk-corp.co.jp/us/ .

