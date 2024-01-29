Faster Integration of OpenSync through Linux SDN support

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the integration of Linux SDN at the OpenSync Summit in March 2023 marked a significant stride for OpenSync, extending its reach to cover all smart home devices. Now, with the live release of OpenSync 5.6 in December 2023, the OpenSync framework seamlessly integrates support for Linux SDN.

Liem Vo, Chief OpenSync Officer

OpenSync has extended support for the widely adopted Linux networking bridge, eliminating the need for additional development effort previously required to convert from the Linux bridge to OpenvSwitch (OVS). As a result of this expansion, OpenSync extends its reach to 100% of smart home devices, maintaining its position as the only software defined networking framework for consumer premise equipment.

The support of Linux SDN, from OpenSync 5.6, enhances the ease of adoption for OpenSync. It has already been embraced by ZTE and Evolution Digital, TP-Link, Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC), Heights Telecom will be adopting OpenSync with Linux SDN.

"OpenSync now supporting Linux SDN represents a fundamental shift, going beyond mere complexity reduction to reshaping possibilities. OpenSync integration has become easier and faster. Compatibility soars seamlessly with the Linux native bridge, enabling faster time to market. This is a transformative journey where OpenSync is poised to be available wherever connectivity thrives, quickly, scalably, and reliably."

- Liem Vo, Chief OpenSync Officer

Why is Linux SDN a Game-Changer? Experience the Power.

Simplified Integration: Linux SDN significantly reduces the complexity and effort required to integrate OpenSync, facilitating a smoother and faster process, enabling a faster time to market.

Linux SDN significantly reduces the complexity and effort required to integrate OpenSync, facilitating a smoother and faster process, enabling a faster time to market. Enhanced Compatibility: Seamless operation with the Linux native bridge, making it accessible to a wider range of hardware and development options.

Seamless operation with the Linux native bridge, making it accessible to a wider range of hardware and development options. Barrier-Free Integration: OpenSync integration has never been easier, eliminating the hard dependency on OpenvSwitch and the need to learn OVS.

Join us in embracing the future of connectivity with Linux SDN support.

Download today!

About OpenSync:

OpenSync is the only open-source software-defined networking (SDN) framework that transforms how services are managed and delivered from a cloud control plane. With over 2.5 billion connected devices, OpenSync provides a complete framework for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), Original Device Manufacturers, (ODMs,) consumer device manufacturers, and cloud service developers to deliver smart home residential and intelligent small business services quickly, scalably, and reliably. By decoupling services from hardware and utilizing standardized management APIs, OpenSync fosters an ecosystem of diverse customer premise equipment (CPEs). OpenSync seamlessly integrates with industry-standard Software Development Kits (SDKs) like RDK-B and OpenWRT, and boasts wide compatibility with all major silicon vendors. The vibrant OpenSync community fosters collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing.

Join us on this transformative journey towards the future of service delivery, today.

For more information, visit www.opensync.io

Follow OpenSync on LinkedIn

OpenSync PR Contact (U.S.)



Sarah Heeren

OpenSync

sarah@opensync.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328118/OpenSync_Liem_Vo_quote.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037882/OpenSync_Pink_Logo.jpg