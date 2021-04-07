Fast growing Nordhealth Oy chooses Wolters Kluwer and its CCH® Tagetik expert solution to help manage business from a growth, profitability and statutory standpoint

ESPOO, Finland, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, has signed an agreement with Nordhealth Oy to support them in their growth journey with the implementation of the CCH Tagetik expert solution for financial close, consolidation and reporting.

Founded in 2007, Nordhealth Oy is a Finnish company managing a portfolio of fast-growing healthcare SaaS companies with products brands, such as Provet Cloud and Diarium. The company's aim is to continue to grow the portfolio of healthcare SaaS companies organically and through acquisitions.

Being on an exciting growth journey, Nordhealth Oy found themselves in a situation where they faced the question of whether to streamline their ERP system or invest in a corporate performance management (CPM) software. The natural choice was to invest in financial consolidation & reporting software to give them a dedicated solution capable of both automating their consolidation process as well as enabling them to adapt to the rapidly evolving business conditions and reporting requirement of the Group.

"This is another example where it is shown that enterprises with some degree of complexity can greatly benefit from CCH Tagetik. For a company with an aggressive growth strategy, we have a great solution. You can start small and then scale up to cater to even the largest international companies' needs. We're excited to add Nordhealth Oy to the growing CCH Tagetik family and look forward to our journey together," said Jonas Qvarfordt, Sales Director, CCH Tagetik Nordic at Wolters Kluwer.

"Being a fast-growing company, we saw a clear need for a tool that will help us control and manage our business from a growth, profitability, and statutory standpoint. CCH Tagetik was the obvious choice due to the comprehensive, out of the box functionality that was showcased. Of the vendors we evaluated, the willingness to serve our needs was unprecedented. We look forward to seeing this new investment minimize disruption, maximize time to value, and inform smarter business decisions," said Valter Pasanen, CFO at Nordhealth Oy.

Nordhealth Oy has selected CCH Tagetik as their corporate performance management (CPM) software in a strategic decision to support them on their growth journey and will deploy the unified CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation platform at the group level to address all reporting and consolidation aspects.

