Fast-Food Restaurants Introduce Vegan Ice Cream & Vegan McPlant Burger Globally

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Undoubtedly, the fastest-growing markets today are the vegan and plant-based industries. From vegan hair care to plant-based nutrition shakes, fast-food restaurants are not falling far behind in this trend either. KFC just announced its newest addition with an Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) vegan ice cream all set to launch in China. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) will also begin to offer a fully vegan burger, known as the McPlant. Following the successful launch of its plant-based nutrition shakes, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) shared the results of their sales growth rates and overall high market penetration. The Very Good Food Company (TSXV:VERY) (OTCQB:VRYYF) is expanding its US retail presence, while Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) released four new products this past summer, further expanding plant-based meals to go.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) entered the plant-based public market not too long ago, and already it has seen successful growth this year. In a recent corporate update, the company announced high market penetration and sales growth rates on both e-commerce and retail platforms. As a market leader in the plant-based industry, the company will continue to expand and Else products will begin to pop up at Walmart.com soon, in addition to Kroger-owned online platforms. The Else team also welcomes two former Abbott executives, one which will lead the Global Medical Marketing Channels, while the other takes over as the North American Subsidiary GM. Else has also successfully listed with 1,200+ retailers, while their plant-based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers product is available for purchase at more than 850 of these retailers. Furthermore, Else continues to create a strong presence on the Amazon.com platform with monthly sales that have grown approximately 600% since their launch.

Following the successful launch of Else kid's complete nutrition shakes, the company expanded the line and introduced two new flavors: banana chia and mango chia. Else hopes to provide parents with more whole food-based options and include ingredients such as organic almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca to their new chia shakes as well as decrease sugar intake, providing a 50% less sugar content vs leading competitors in the field.

The original flavors, vanilla and chocolate, account for 25% of total sales on Else's e-store. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, which won the Good Housekeeping Parenting Award for 2021, the brand has gained national retailer support through Sprouts Farmers Market, achieved 40% quarter over quarter online revenue growth in Q2, and became the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula products category.

Else Nutrition will also be releasing additional Plant-Based nutritional products for babies ages six months and older later this fall.

Earlier this month, Else Nutrition also announced the launch of a new dedicated Health Care Professional (HCP) website in the US. This resource will allow over 80,000 pediatricians and HCPs in the US and Canada to educate and understand the products benefits on the market by Else Nutrition, so professionals can confidently recommend them to parents. The new Else Nutrition Health Care Professional website is live at: https://hcp.elsenutrition.com . For more information on Else Nutrition, please click here.

Plant-Based and Vegan Foods Create a Strong Presence in the Fast-Food Industry

International fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is welcoming Oatly's (NASDAQ:OTLY) vegan ice cream to its menu across China. KFC now offers an oat milk-based ice cream in two classic flavors, strawberry and chocolate. Oatly describes the flavors as "refreshing and dense" and will be sold in single-serve containers. However, that's not the only Oatly addition to the KFC family in China. The menu also has added a latte-flavored soft serve made with Oatly coffee mix.

While KFC is busy adding vegan sweets to its menu, the most well-known fast-food chain restaurant, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), will welcome the highly anticipated vegan McPlant burger. While the McPlant burger will only be available at select locations throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland, it will be an exciting new launch for McDonald's and the popular vegan brand Beyond Meat. Both parties entered into a three-year partnership earlier this year as a plan to bring more plant-based options globally. The McPlant burger will go live in the UK starting September 29th and then expand to more than 250 locations on October 13th.

Exploring other realms of the food industry, The Very Good Food Company (TSXV:VERY) (OTCQB:VRYYF) also brought an announcement in mid-September as it plans to expand its U.S. retail presence with Earth Fare, a health and wellness supermarket retailer. Beginning in November, the company plans to roll out its original Very Good line with The Very Good Butchers suite of plant-based alternative meat products. The roll out will also include its newest gluten-free and soy-free product line.

Plant-based food producer Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) recently introduced four new entree bowls, including two new flavours at Sprouts Farmers Market across 340 stores. The four new flavours include a buffalo cauliflower mac & cheese bowl, spicy thai bowl, egg roll bowl, and pesto harvest bowl. The ongoing success of the company is reflected in its Q2 financial results for 2021 as well. Tattooed Chef also reported its second quarter results last month, posting a 45.9% increase in its Q2 2021 revenue in comparison to Q2 2020.

With plant-based and vegan foods consuming a majority of the market space today, it's no surprise that fast-food chains have jumped on this trend. On the other hand, Else Nutrition (TSXV: BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) is bringing its own innovative treat to the industry by providing parents with plant-based options for their kids. The success of their first two products speaks volumes about the ongoing demand for these foods, and the release of their chia products will only enhance the market further.

Disclaimer: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Else Nutrition

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

info@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Microsmallcap.com