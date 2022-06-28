Fast Buds: German cannabis legalisation will open the door to home cultivation.

This month's exciting developments are certainly a boost for Fasbuds, with the acclaimed seed company very much in the midst of planning for a legalised marijuana market within Germany. With a strong presence already established in Austria, operations will be expanded into Germany in the coming months, with a plan to find potential outlets and develop distribution already underway.

With up to 5% of the German population consuming cannabis regularly, the upcoming legislation opens up a potentially vast and exciting new market for cannabis companies like Fast Buds , market leaders in cannabis seed production.

Boasting truly elite genetics that makes home growing easier than ever before, the Fast Buds team has been researching and experimenting with cannabis genetics for several years. The company's selection of only the most desirable phenotypes with the most stable growing traits has resulted in their truly outstanding catalogue of fast-growing autoflowering varieties.

Coalition Government Urged to Legalize Cannabis

Beyond the hugely increased potential for co-operation and growth with both stores and distributors, Fast Buds intends to increase knowledge about home cultivation amongst German households dramatically. Already in discussions with a series of potential educational institutions, Fast Buds' years of experience and accrued knowledge have allowed them to collate their own extensive online library, already available in over ten languages.

Going forward, Fastbuds intends to systematise its extensive database of information while adding greater layers of detail to the existing content. This will enable both beginners and experienced cultivators alike to access the information they require with comparative ease. Having already translated the entire website into German and in tandem with the addition of a German helpdesk, Fast Buds is ready to serve an expanded German marketplace.

Working closely with the German legal organisation KFNPLUS, they will be able to analyse all steps of the current legislation systematically. This partnership will allow Fast Buds to react quickly to rapid changes and alter their internal policies according to future legislation where and when necessary.

Fast Buds have certainly established themselves as forerunners in the development of cannabis genetics, and as experts in the autoflowering seed market, they are confident that the impending legalisation of cannabis in Germany will provide a dramatic increase in business opportunities while simultaneously increasing interest in home cultivation.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848158/Fast_Buds.jpg

SOURCE Fast Buds