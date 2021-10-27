Fashion Source, Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week, and Première Vision Shenzhen Conclude with Great Success on October 15

With an exhibition area of 100,000 sqm, the events featured 1,500+ selected exhibitors, 25 fashion shows and 300+ independent designer brands. The events were warmly welcomed by professional visitors from all over China. Even Typhoon Kompasu could not stop them. The three-day events gathered over 38,651 visitors, covering various groups of core buyers comprised brands, agents, distributors, fashion buyers, e-commerce operators, and shopping centers from China.

The 9th Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week took "YAN" ("YAN", combined with the theme of last edition, "FUN", created a Chinese phrase meaning multiplying or thriving.) as its theme, promising another good harvest is on the way. During three days, 25 fashion shows were released and the show venue attracted 10,750 audience. Many Chinese original designer brands including YIZHUO, VAN SUNSUN, HMLuscious, COMPLEMENTAIR, WUJING, Indeterminacy, AWANA×RACY, David Sylvia, and JINXI•TANG displayed their latest fashion runway shows.

Première Vision Shenzhen welcomed its 3rd edition, covering an exhibition area of 5,500 sqm. 36 exhibitors from France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Korea and China presented their latest collections of fabric, design, leather or manufacturing. The fashion trends of Première Vision AW 2022/23 were released at Hall 6 of SZCEC, alongside with trend presentations and trend tasting guided by the Première Vision fashion team. Première Vision Shenzhen highlighted once again its key role as an international communication link.

As an international leading force of fashion supply chain, Fashion Source drives the development of China's fashion industry and enhances soft power and creativity of fashion in Shenzhen. The three-day event collaborated with absorbing activities such as Fashion Source AW 2022/23 Color Trend and Knitwear Trend, over 40 professional talks, which gathered big shots from the fashion industry and encouraged them to exchange ideas. One of the key roles of Fashion Source is to help exhibitors to develop more businesses. To make it happen, Fashion Source brings new attempts and breakthroughs. For example, except for organizing 20 sessions of regular business matching joined by brands like EEKA, Marisfrolg, ELLASSAY, CHLOSIO, Maxrieny and MO & CO, Fashion Source planned the FS+ SELECTION & MATCHMAKING. The FS+, carried out with 4 exclusive orderings, was attended by over 180 high quality suppliers with more than 400 items of new collections and 200 specially invited buyers.

On April 19 to 21, 2022, the 25th Fashion Source Shenzhen International Exhibition for Clothing Supply Chain, the 10th Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week, and the 4th Première Vision Shenzhen, will take place at a new venue, Shenzhen Word Exhibition & Convention Center. New venue, new experience, and a new leap.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671203/image.jpg

