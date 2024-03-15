Fashion brand with purpose Scamp & Dude announces collaboration with British Paralympian and superstar swimmer, Ellie Simmonds

Ellie's design is a soft turquoise with black and blue shadow leopard print. The mix of shades of blue perfectly representing Ellie's love for water and her "happy place", full of fond memories.

"Everything to do with Scamp & Dude, is just something for me. And the founder Jo is just phenomenal. The ideas she has, and what she does to give back to women...how could I not be involved in the Super Scarf Mission? This scarf, for me, is my happy place. The ocean, and water. Those colours of blue, from light blue to dark blue. I think a lot of people have fond memories of being in the seaside, or around water. And for me, I just wanted to help transport these women back to their happy places. Maybe being by the seaside with their family or being in water, in some way." – Ellie Simmonds

"Ellie has been such an inspiration, and I think what she's done is incredible. I love her positivity and I'm so happy having her join the Scamp & Dude #SuperScarfMission. When we first spoke, she wanted to create a scarf that captured the ocean - it's the perfect colour palette for spring/summer. We can't wait to donate these to every woman starting chemotherapy across the UK." Jo Tutchener Sharp, Founder & CEO of Scamp & Dude

So far, the Mission has wrapped over 43,000 women in a superpower-infused hug. Not just a stylish accessory, the scarf aims to help give a boost of comfort during a difficult time, letting women know 'we've got your back'.

