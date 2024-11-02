Fashion and Textile Sectors Lead with Innovation at the 136th Canton Fair

Canton Fair

02 Nov, 2024, 12:02 GMT

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The third phase of 136th China Import and Export, with 11,703 companies participating, has featured five categories: Toys & Children Baby and Maternity, Fashion, Home Textiles, Stationery to Health & Recreation.

Among the standout sections of the fair, the Fashion and Home Textiles categories have observed the innovative use of sustainable materials and functional fabrics to help create premium products.

image_969985_41443377

Fashion sector presents new vision of innovative textile

Fujian Fashion Flying Garments Co., Ltd., is a leader in functional outdoor apparel. Their latest innovation, the Inflatable 3-in-1 Jacket with Amphibious Rescue Function, won the silver award at the Canton Fair Design Awards. This versatile jacket is ideal for outdoor activities like hiking and cycling, offering adjustable insulation and partial fastening to reduce injury impact. It can also be used as a stretcher, helping minimize heat loss and extend survival time while awaiting rescue. "We design our products based on our extensive experience, so we are confident that every feature is useful, even potentially lifesaving," said Chen Geng, Founder and Chairman of Fashion Flying.

High Hope Int'l Group Jiangsu Champion Holdings Limited has excelled in exporting knitwear and home textiles for 37 years, attending 73 Canton Fair sessions. This session, they showcased innovations including a women's knit outdoor jacket with patented rainproof, breathable, warm fabrics, and patented tie-dyed yoga pants made from polyester and nylon.

Textile sector innovates with eco-consciousness

Exhibitors in the Home Textiles category also brought more innovations in fabrics. Sunvim Group Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of home textiles, introduced its green bamboo silk material, composed of natural plant-based fibers. "Bamboo is a more sustainable resource than trees due to its rapid growth. Additionally, our production process for bamboo products utilizes non-chemical methods, further reducing the environmental impact," said Zaicheng Zhang, Sunvim's Director of Technology&Quality.

Zibo Daranfang Silk Group Co., Ltd., a top silk fabric manufacturer, unveiled its breakthrough mushroom fiber fabric, derived from natural mushroom extracts. This eco-friendly material is antibacterial without additives, making it safe for clothing, home textiles, and children's products.

The showcasing of these unique materials highlights industry advancements, reinforcing a collective commitment to a greener future in fashion and textiles. As the global textile industry continues to pivot towards sustainability, the 136th Canton Fair keeps gathering innovative exhibitors focusing on eco-friendly, functional products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546794/image_969985_41443377.jpg

