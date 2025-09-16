FARx : World's only AI fused-biometrics company receives £250,000 seed investment

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FARx, the world's first and only AI fused-biometrics company, spun out of the UK, has secured a quarter of a million pounds of seed investment, aided by the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) – a UK Government initiative providing tax relief to investors who fund small, early-stage startups.

Clive Summerfield, Founder & CEO of FARx

A Worcestershire-based company, FARx is using the £250,000 injection to accelerate R&D and continue to bring its breakthrough technology to market – aimed at tackling the escalating threat of AI-driven cyber-attacks currently targeting global commerce, enterprise, and critical national infrastructure.

At the CyberUK conference earlier this year, Cabinet Office Minister Pat McFadden warned that 'AI is going to increase not only the frequency but the intensity of cyber-attacks in the coming year.' 35% of UK businesses reported being targeted by AI-related fraud in the first quarter of this year, up from 23% the previous year, with criminals using techniques that include deepfakes, voice cloning, and synthetic identities. While data from Starling Bank last year shows that 28% of UK adults reported being targeted by an AI voice cloning scam at least once in 2023.

Founded by a team with over 30 years of biometrics experience and with a pre-money valuation (PMV) of £4 million, FARx's next-generation multi-factor authentication technology fuses, for the first time in history, speaker, speech and face recognition. Patented in the UK and US, the technology marks a new paradigm in identity security. Unlike traditional voice user interfaces, it identifies not just what is being said but who is speaking, enabling it to detect and block attempts to spoof someone's identity using synthetic voices, deepfakes, or recorded audio and video.

Powered by its own proprietary AI and Machine Learning algorithm, the system continuously learns and adapts to each user, detecting subtle biometric shifts such as emotion, tone, or behavioural anomalies that could signal a threat. It operates silently in the background, continuously verifying the person's identity without disrupting the user experience. In addition, it captures biometric data from suspected fraudsters, matching them against internal or shared databases to track repeat offenders, and flag suspicious activity - helping organisations build stronger, proactive defences against rapidly evolving threats.

Clive Summerfield, CEO of FARx said: "Receiving this investment through SEIS is a real game changer – an enabler that will help us roll out FARx across a wider range of applications and industries, while delivering strong returns for our investors.

"After years of research, development, and consulting, we're proud to be able to continue to bring to market our patented AI biometric technology, designed to transform the way secure online services are delivered through fused biometrics."

Clive continues: "We created FARx because identity goes far beyond spoken words or facial recognition alone. A voice comes from a face, and together, they form a powerful, unified biometric that surpasses the limitations of traditional multi-factor authentication.

"What makes it truly intelligent is its AI core: our proprietary technology that continuously learns and knows you - the individual user. This is the future of digital ID verification, built to outsmart a new era of AI-powered threats like deepfakes and synthetic voices."

The company, founded in 2022, is already embedded in the technology company – comitFS's CAS (Communication Application Server) trading platform used by over 50% of the world's investment banks. Applications are also available for any industry needing to authenticate the identity of an employee or customer, including finance, retail, healthcare, education and gaming.

Clive adds: "For example, in healthcare, our technology provides continuous multi-factor identity authentication for both patients and clinicians. In banking, it can be embedded into trading systems, analysing voice and facial data to ensure only authorised traders can access confidential information and perform trades. At call centres, it secures help desks by verifying employees before password resets and detecting and blocking bots clogging up phone lines, saving time and preventing financial losses. Wherever secure access matters, our technology delivers intelligent identity authentication, seamlessly, in real time."

