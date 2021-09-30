Farrow & Ball and Liberty Reveal Specially Curated Edit of Colours and Interior Fabrics

Containing over 100 colours from across Farrow & Ball history, the Archive provided rich pickings for the Liberty team, who worked closely with Farrow & Ball to curate the edit.

Joa Studholme, Farrow & Ball's colour curator, said: "Each of our Archive colours is greatly treasured – many customers consider them hidden jewels, which makes them very appealing. Others take comfort in knowing that a favourite colour used to decorate one's home years ago is still readily available today. Each one is as loved now as when it was first created."

Genevieve Bennett, head of design interiors at Liberty, said: "All our collections are very colour-led so it was incredibly exciting to extend the Modern Collector range further with Farrow & Ball – another brand with a deep heritage and authority in colour – to curate an edit of 15 beautiful shades from their archive.

"Liberty pattern is intricate and eclectic; I always feel that heritage pattern really comes alive when used with solid colour. Pairing our iconic designs with exquisite paint colours such as these really gives the pattern space to breathe and sing. It has added another dimension to the collection, and we are so looking forward to seeing them together within homes."

Expanding on the specially selected edit of colours and fabrics, Joa continued: "From the edgier but deeply complex tones of Pantalon and Chemise to the simple appeal of Archive and Clunch, these 15 colours might have their roots in the past, but they are perfect for the contemporary home. And, like the fabrics they complement, they feel both exciting and dependable."

The edit launches 1st October and is available to purchase in Farrow & Ball showrooms and selected stockists, as well as online at farrow-ball.com. Liberty interiors fabrics are available to purchase from libertylondon.com.

ABOUT THE EDIT

COLOUR AND PRINT IN TIMELESS COMBINATIONS

Colour: Clunch | Fabric: Persian Voyage, Jade Stone

A laid-back shade, Clunch offers a clean, neutral backdrop that allows the intricacy and jewel-like colours of Persian Voyage fabric to really shine.

Colour: Archive | Fabric: Marquess Garden, Lichen Rose

Marquess Garden, with its deep, dark background and bright sparks of colour, instantly draws the eye. For a look that's both characterful and calm, combine this ditsy floral fabric with the subtle Archive on walls.

Colour: Smoked Trout | Fabric: Persian Voyage, Pewter

Smoked Trout as a wall colour works beautifully with the Pewter colourway of Persian Voyage where a straightforward grey might be too cool, picking up the warmer undertones in the pattern for a subtle and sophisticated look.

Colour: Potted Shrimp | Fabric: Poppy Meadowfield, Lichen

Potted Shrimp is a sweet, soft colour that brings out the nostalgic nature of Poppy Meadowfield. Try it on walls with a Clunch trim, or with navy accents that reference the fabric's darkest blooms.

Colour: Fruit Fool | Fabric: Palampore Trail, Lacquer

Fruit Fool mimics the deeper, stronger coral shade in the Lacquer colourway of Palampore Trail, creating an especially vibrant look when used on wall panelling or furniture.

Colour: Cola | Fabric: Botanical Flora, Lacquer

Using a contrasting secondary tone from your fabric on walls or woodwork, as we've suggested here with Cola and Botanical Flora, gives both elements enormous impact.

Colour: Serge | Fabric: Regency Tulip, Lapis

Serge is the perfect medium between the rich, dark ground colour of Regency Tulip and its bold blue botanical print. Try it on woodwork – including the doors – for a luxurious look.

Colour: Sloe Blue | Fabric: Felix Raison, Lichen Bright

A paisley print like Felix Raison is a timeless option for any style of home, especially in perennial shades like blue and yellow. Its pairing with Sloe Blue feels both classic and fresh, especially if the same colour is taken across the walls and woodwork.

Colour: Lichen | Fabric: Berrington Blue Palampore Trail,

Choosing a wall colour just a few shades darker than the background colour of your fabric, as we've done here with Berrington Blue and Palampore Trail, creates a look that's dynamic but still calming to live with.

Colour: Chine Green | Fabric: Zennor Arbour, Plaster Pink

The finely detailed print and light colours of Zennor Arbour give it a delicate impression. Combining it with deep Chine Green adds some strength and edge to the equation, making for a perfectly balanced, very modern scheme.

Colour: Olive | Fabric: Poppy Meadowfield, Pewter Blue

Poppy Meadowfield is based on an archival print from 1910, but the clean lines of the reworked pattern give it a real retro-cool 1960s feel that works brilliantly with Olive, creating a contemporary twist on mid-century modern.

Colour: Suffield Green | Fabric: Wiltshire Blossom, Lichen

Choosing a wall colour that mirrors the hints of green in Wiltshire Blossom, rather than the more forthcoming colours of its flowers, is a less obvious approach to building a scheme, but one that works beautifully.

Colour: Cane | Fabric: Persian Voyage, Lichen

Persian Voyage in Lichen feels completely different to the simpler colourways of Jade Stone and Pewter. Here, paired with Cane, it's lush and exciting with an almost tropical feel.

Colour: Chemise | Fabric: Hera Plume, Pewter

Hera Plume in Pewter, with its soft tone-on-tone print, is a stunning option for adding just a hint of pattern to a scheme. Keep the rest of the look minimal with walls painted in Chemise.

Colour: Pantalon | Fabric: Wiltshire Blossom, Lapis Dark

The small scale and simple shapes of the Wiltshire Blossom print lend themselves perfectly to a clean and modern scheme, with the effortlessly cool Pantalon on walls.

The 15 colours of the edit will be available as 100ml sample pots, each printed with one of three patterns and six colourways from the Modern Collector range: Persian Voyage (in Jade Stone and Lichen), Poppy Meadowfield (in Lichen and Pewter Blue), and Wiltshire Blossom (in Lichen and Lapis Dark).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639803/Farrow_Ball.jpg

SOURCE Farrow & Ball