Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho Enables Business Agility With Successful Guidewire Cloud Platform Migration

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and SAN MATEO, Calif., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading services and solutions provider exclusively focused on supporting property and casualty (P&C) insurers, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) congratulate Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho on the successful upgrade of Guidewire InsuranceSuite to Guidewire Cloud Platform. ValueMomentum, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Select level, was the lead partner in the implementation project.

The migration from an on-premises deployment to Guidewire Cloud Platform was stewarded by Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho's Information Systems department and was completed in under 12 months. Leveraging InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud Platform allows the company to provide a modern user experience to customers, partners, and employees; accelerate speed to market; and enable the business agility needed to navigate future market changes.

"The successful Guidewire Cloud project has modernized our systems and infrastructure," said Todd Argall, President and CEO of Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho. "It provides a strong foundation for delivering best-in-class products and services to our customers and leveraging Guidewire's latest innovations. This important milestone was achieved in a timely manner through the skillful and collaborative work of both the Farm Bureau team and ValueMomentum."

"Bringing new products to market quickly is critical for us, and completing this project is a major achievement," said Shilynn Francisco, Vice President of Information Systems at Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho. "We're excited to leverage the innovative tools of the cloud platform. ValueMomentum was a trusted partner throughout the process — bringing creative solutions to complex challenges and helping us deliver our Guidewire Cloud migration with confidence."

"We admire Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho's 78 years of service in providing financial peace of mind to Idaho and Washington families, farms, and businesses by protecting what matters most," commented Guidewire Head of Professional Services Michael Mahoney. "We are honored that Guidewire Cloud Platform is serving as the technology foundation for the company's continued growth and success."

ValueMomentum President Abhijeet Jhaveri stated, "We congratulate Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho for the successful migration of Guidewire InsuranceSuite to Guidewire Cloud Platform. We look forward to our continued collaboration and leveraging new functionality from Guidewire and its ecosystem to provide enhanced protection and services to policyholders."

About Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho

Since its founding by Idaho farmers and ranchers in 1947, Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho has helped provide peace of mind to Idaho families, farms, and businesses by protecting what matters most.

Staying true to this mission for more than 78 years, the company has grown into the largest property-casualty insurer headquartered in Idaho and ranks in the top three in overall premium among property-casualty insurers in the state. In 2023, Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho expanded into Washington state under the name Western Community Insurance to bring its decades of experience to the broader Northwest community.

In 2025, the company was ranked #3 statewide and #5 in East Idaho on the prestigious list of the Best Places to Work in Idaho. Additionally, AM Best cited Farm Bureau Insurance's improved underwriting and operating performance as the reason behind its 2023 Financial Strength Rating upgrade from A- (Excellent) to A (Excellent).

For more information, visit www.idahofarmbureauinsurance.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry's largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

About ValueMomentum

ValueMomentum is a leading solutions provider for the global property and casualty insurance industry. The company helps insurers stay ahead with sustained growth and high performance, enhancing stakeholder value and fostering resilient societies. Having served over 100 insurers, ValueMomentum is one of the largest services providers exclusively focused on the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com.

