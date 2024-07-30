Farasis Energy's SPS: Powering the Second-Gen Aion V

GANZHOU, China, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its success with Geely Radar's Horizon all-electric 4WD pickup, Farasis Energy's flagship technology, the Super Pouch Solution (SPS), now powers the Second-Gen Aion V—a new tough-styled intelligent SUV. This evolution from electric 4WD pickups to high-end smart SUVs, marked by a technological leap from SPS lithium iron phosphate (LFP) to nickel manganese cobalt (NCM) solutions, underscores the multi-dimensional market presence, material diversity, and broad application scope of Farasis Energy's SPS.

On July 23rd, GAC Aion, the electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary of GAC Group, officially launched its first global strategic model, the Second-Gen Aion V. Equipped with Farasis Energy's SPS technology, it boasts a 750-kilometer (CLTC) range and rapid charging that adds 370km in 15 minutes on its 400V platform, effectively silencing range anxiety. Advanced thermal management handles extreme temperatures from -30°C to 55°C, ensuring consistent performance worldwide. Moreover, the SPS technology's lightweight and flexible design maximizes cabin space, offering a spacious interior that sets a new standard in its class.

As a global leader in new energy technology, Farasis Energy specializes in pouch batteries and is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art, sustainable solutions for new energy applications worldwide. The SPS is an innovative approach that integrates large-format pouch cells, integrated battery systems, advanced manufacturing processes, and efficient direct recycling.

The SPS offers a remarkable 1000-kilometer range and achieves a 400km charge in just 10 minutes. And It integrates a suite of safety and performance features, including a robust chemical system, secure stacking design for pouch cells, proprietary phase change materials, advanced thermal management, and an AI-driven Battery Management System (BMS) for safety management.

With a 75% volume utilization rate and a reduction in component count by half, the SPS system is 20-30kg lighter than traditional battery systems, offering a winning combination of lightweight efficiency and robust performance.

The production line is compatible with various chemical systems, including liquid, semi-solid, and solid-state batteries, meeting the diverse, long-term needs of automotive industry. It features adjustable cell thickness from 85mm to 145mm, allowing for battery system capacities ranging from 80kWh to 150kWh. This flexibility streamlines the R&D process, lowers procurement costs, and ensures a stable battery supply for automakers.

The successful launch of the Second-Gen AION V not only affirms the market's embrace of SPS but also symbolizes the new energy sector's significant stride from mere possibility to proven excellence.