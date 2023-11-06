Fapon partners with China Innovation Center at Dubai Chambers to propel its global expansion

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 2, 2023, Fapon Group (Fapon), at the invitation of Dubai Business Forum 2023, inked a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with China Innovation Center (C.I.C.) at Dubai Chambers during the event. This collaboration aims to cultivate strategic partnerships in in-vitro-diagnostics (IVD), pharmaceuticals, therapeutics, biomarker screening and healthcare-related investments, which will boost the development of Dubai's healthcare industry.

Hamdan Zakaria Doleh, Chairman of C.I.C., signing the MoC with Jielun ZHU, the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Fapon

The MoC will pave the way for both sides to leverage their respective expertise by jointly organizing investment promotion fairs, webinars, seminars and technical conferences. The objective is to support local medical and diagnostic companies and offer more superior and accessible medical services and solutions for the local healthcare industry.

C.I.C. at Dubai Chambers is committed to ushering in a new era of technological and economic cooperation between China and Dubai. It serves as a significant platform for Chinese tech-innovation companies to showcase their capabilities and connect with potential clients among the Gulf Cooperation Council regions. Capitalizing on its strengths in technologies, solutions and ecosystem resources in the fields of IVD, innovative biopharma, and AI-enabled diagnostics and therapeutics, Fapon, as a trustworthy partner, will utilize the C.I.C. at Dubai Chambers' platform to deliver innovative technologies and services that will enhance the local healthcare industry.

Jielun ZHU, the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Fapon, stated that Dubai serves as a hub in Belt and Road initiative, and acts as a gateway to markets in West Asia, North Africa and South Asia. The partnership marks a significant milestone in Fapon's globalization strategy which will strengthen its presence in Dubai or the Middle East region. Fapon aims to introduce its innovative technologies, products and services in diagnostics and therapeutics to help local partners increase R&D and production efficiency, deepen collaboration within the local healthcare sector, optimize the local healthcare structure and eventually improve the local healthcare services.

Hamdan Zakaria Doleh, Chairman of C.I.C., stated that against the backdrop of the Dubai Global initiative launched by HH Sheikh Hamdan, the Crown Prince of Dubai, in 2022, C.I.C. at Bubai Chambers is dedicated to elevating the technological and economic collaboration between China and Dubai. The alliance with Fapon to invoke the IVD industry in Dubai is a significant step towards enhancing Dubai's healthcare sector. He also voiced his confidence in Fapon, a globally recognized supplier, stating that the integration of Fapon's technologies in Dubai will undoubtedly prosper and bring benefits to local partners.

Fapon entered the overseas market in 2007. With its diverse portfolios and rapid development, the Company has established presence in 68 countries and regions. The collaboration will enable Fapon to tap into the Middle East market, and further expedite its global expansion. Middle East, as an emerging market that has the potential to further connect to bigger markets, plays a critical role in Fapon's globalization strategy.

In the future, in alignment with the Belt and Road initiative, Fapon will continue its dedication towards global market expansion and advance the global healthcare by leveraging its expertise.

About Fapon

Fapon is a global leading life sciences company dedicated to providing integrated solutions and services for diagnostics, biopharma and biotherapy. Integrating a one-stop solution on raw materials, reagents and innovative open instrument platforms, the Company has grown into a leading supplier in in-vitro diagnostics. Fapon boasts advanced innovations in therapeutics technologies and AI algorithm platforms with data insights that contribute to a better and healthier world. Supported by its strong global R&D, manufacturing, sales and service network, Fapon's products have established presence in 68 countries and regions, serving more than 2,500 business partners worldwide.

About China Innovation Centre (C.I.C.)

C.I.C. is the Middle East's first high-tech showroom, events space, and market expansion accelerator to support Chinese innovation companies to expand to the UAE and beyond. Building on the special economic relationship between the UAE and China, C.I.C. is a strategic platform to promote bilateral exchange of innovation focused trade and investment. C.I.C. works closely with Government and Semi-Government partners within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative to support the Centre's core mandate: to support Chinese innovation to go global from Dubai. In cooperation with Dubai Chambers, C.I.C. provides Chinese companies with a one-stop platform to secure business and research partnerships, connect with Government projects, and meet potential investors and customers.

