FANTA® TEAMS UP WITH UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND BLUMHOUSE TO BRING TOGETHER INFAMOUS HORROR ICONS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

Halloween fans rejoice as horror film icons both old and new return to get their hands on a new Limited-Edition flavour!

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to scream…for Fanta®! Ahead of this Halloween season, Fanta®, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are delivering chills and thrills like never before with a global partnership which sees four horror icons come together for the first time in the ultimate Halloween line-up.

The partnership sees horror icons Chucky (Chucky franchise), Freddy Fazbear (Five Nights at Freddy's 2), The Grabber (Black Phone 2) and M3gan (M3GAN 2.0) united over one insatiable craving: Fanta®! Across the globe, fans can expect to see the cult and modern Halloween characters on the hunt, with a series of experiences in the run up to Halloween. They may be from very different worlds, but this time, they share the same desire – They Wanta Fanta®.

Universal will release two terrifying new chapters for these horror icons, including Black Phone 2 (in theatres October 17) and Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (in theatres December 5). Both films are from Blumhouse, the leader in horror.

Not only are these horror icons chasing and gracing the limited-edition Halloween Collection packaging of the classic Fanta® flavours, but for a limited time, they're also after Chucky's custom flavour: Chucky's Punch. This berry flavour Fanta® is available worldwide from today alongside all four icons on cans across the full Fanta® flavour range. Portraits include Chucky on Chucky's Punch; The Grabber on Strawberry; Freddy Fazbear on Orange and M3gan on Grape (flavours and characters vary by market). Fans can get more from the characters by scanning the QR code on the side of cans to access exclusive content and experiences.

Ibrahim Salim Khan, Global VP, Fanta® at The Coca-Cola Company says "Fanta promises deliciousness, and only deliciousness. What better occasion to have a little fun with that, than Halloween? The festival of tricks and treats. The one time of the year where your deepest cravings resurrect. This Halloween, in a delicious, thrilling partnership with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse, we will bring back the most legendary horror icons for the first time ever. They're back. But they're not here to haunt you. They just... Wanta Fanta!"

From September to October and beyond, fans are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled as the horror icons are set to show up everywhere that Fanta® does, from the limited-edition packaging, to retail, vending machines, factories and real-life experiences, all to get their hands on a delicious Fanta®, so you need to grab yours before they do!

Don't let these horror icons steal all the Fanta®! The full Fanta® Halloween Collection flavour range is now available nationwide. To find out more information on the partnership and They Wanta Fanta®, please visit https://www.fanta.com

*flavours vary by market

