Fanstanza Launches: A New Voice for Fans, Led by Veteran Editor Amanda Tan

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanstanza ( https://fanstanza.gg/ ), a fresh, passion-driven digital publication for fans of anime, manga, games and esports, has officially launched. The new platform aims to elevate fan-centred coverage with clear, earnest and engaging content created by fans, for fans.

image1

Under the leadership of Amanda Tan, Fanstanza sets out to redefine how fan communities connect with the stories, analysis and culture that matter most to them. Amanda brings extensive editorial experience and deep community insight, having previously served as Senior Editor at ONE Esports. There, she led the publication's growth, scaling page views 95x to a peak of 9.5 million.

"Fanstanza is born from the heart of fandom, a place where the devotion, creativity and joy of fans are reflected in every story," said Amanda Tan, Editor-in-Chief of Fanstanza. "Our mission is to deliver content that resonates, informs and elevates the fan experience."

Fanstanza's editorial focus spans:

In-depth anime and manga coverage : from reviews and recommendations to cultural commentary.

: from reviews and recommendations to cultural commentary. Gaming and esports reporting : including guides, event coverage, analysis and interviews.

: including guides, event coverage, analysis and interviews. Original features and community highlights: showcasing voices from across global fan communities.

Previously soft launched in December 2025, the publication has already recorded steady month-on-month growth in viewership, signalling strong early traction and clear demand for thoughtful, fan-driven coverage. The rapid uptake underscores a growing appetite for credible, community-first storytelling in the anime, gaming and esports space. Backed by private investment, Fanstanza is positioned for long-term growth, with plans to expand its editorial team, deepen regional coverage and build strategic partnerships that strengthen its role as a trusted voice within the global fandom ecosystem.

The editorial team at Fanstanza welcomes opportunities to work with brands both editorially and on custom publishing solutions. They can be reached at editors@fanstanza.gg .

About Fanstanza

Fanstanza (/fænˈstæn.zə/) is a digital publication dedicated to delivering passionate, insightful and fan-first content about anime, manga, games and esports. Fanstanza exists to serve the fandom community with high-quality coverage and commentary that speaks directly to fan culture and interests.

Media Contact

Amanda Tan

Fanstanza

editors@fanstanza.gg

