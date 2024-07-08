Fanhua, Subsidiary of Highest Performances Holdings Inc., Announces Grant of Share Options to Key Employees

GUANGZHOU, China, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanhua Inc. (Nasdaq: FANH) (the "Company" or "Fanhua"), a leading independent technology-driven financial services provider in China, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") has recently approved the grant of share options to certain of its key employees. This move is part of the Company's strategy to incentivize key talent and align their interests with the long term success of the Company.

In accordance with the Company's 2022 Share Inventive Plan, on July 2, 2024 the Board authorized the issuance of share options to purchase up to 6,900,000 American Depository Shares ("ADS") to 15 management team members of the Company's major subsidiaries. The share options are immediately exercisable until July 15, 2024, subject to certain conditions. The exercise price is US$1.92 per ADS, equivalent to the closing price of the Company's ADS for the trading day preceding the day on which the Board authorized the issuance. Additionally, the Company may offer these key employees a loan at an interest rate of 3% per annum to facilitate the exercise of the share options. Employees receiving the share options commit to serving the Company for no less than three years.

Commenting on the grant, Mr. Yinan Hu, founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "Our team has shown remarkable confidence in Fanhua's growth potential and business value, despite short-term fluctuations in the stock price due to certain industry policy impacts. By granting restricted shares, we enable our key talent to further benefit from the Company's success and growth. Their commitment to a service period further demonstrates their confidence in the Company's strategic direction."

About Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HPH)

HPH was founded in 2010 with the aim of becoming a top provider of smart home and enterprise services. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for families worldwide, focusing on two main driving forces: "technological intelligence" and "capital investments."HPH has a global strategic perspective and identifies high-quality enterprises with global potential for investment and operations. Its areas of focus include asset allocation, education and study tours, cultural tours, sports events, healthcare and elderly care and family governance.

HPH currently holds controlling interests in two leading financial service providers in China, namely Fanhua Inc., a technology-driven platform, and Fanhua Puyi Fund Distribution Co., Ltd., an independent wealth management service provider.

Highest Performances Holdings Inc., formerly known as Puyi Inc., was renamed on March 13, 2024 to reflect its strategic transformation.

About FANHUA

Established in Guangzhou in 1998 and listed on NASDAQ in 2007 (Nasdaq: FANH), FANHUA is a leading independent financial services provider in China with strong technology capabilities and a commitment to empowering financial advisors and fostering sustained value creation for customers.

Our mission revolves around creating an inclusive and collaborative platform for independent financial advisors, as well as various insurance/financial sales organizations, enabling our partners to optimize their practices by offering them end-to-end business solutions spanning compliance, technology, products, services, operations, capital flow, and professional training.

Leveraging advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and data-driven insights, Fanhua is at the forefront of revolutionizing financial services delivery, accelerating digital transformation, and driving industry growth.

With a comprehensive approach to financial services, we connect millions of Chinese families with various financial institutions and service providers, offering a diverse range of opportunities and personalized solutions for insurance protection, retirement planning, health management, asset management, and family governance services, covering the full lifecycle of our customers' needs.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company's future financial and operating results, are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will", "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about FANHUA and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to its ability to attract and retain productive agents, especially entrepreneurial agents, its ability to maintain existing and develop new business relationships with insurance companies, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment in the Chinese insurance industry, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China and their potential impact on the sales of insurance products. Except as otherwise indicated, all information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof, and FANHUA undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although FANHUA believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by FANHUA is included in FANHUA's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.