Families Have Six Months to Take Advantage of Limited Time Offer Under St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment

LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With civil unrest marring parts of Asia, particularly in regions like Hong Kong, younger families are seeking routes to second citizenship to protect themselves better. Both political instability and economic uncertainty have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, triggering an exodus of those leaving their home countries searching for safety and security.

While Canada and the United Kingdom are common destinations for permanent immigration, St Kitts and Nevis recognises investors as global citizens and offers a different solution. More families are now taking advantage of the St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme – a widely popular destination for investors in Asia. The initiative confers citizenship on an applicant once they invest in the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), a route that has been acclaimed as the most straightforward means to a second citizenship.

Through the SGF, one of the world's fastest citizenship timelines for those who can demonstrate a clear source of funds, successful applicants can receive citizenship within 60 days for an additional cost. The programme is also one of the most family-friendly options on the market. Not only can siblings now be included in an application, but a temporarily limited time offer enables families of four to gain citizenship for $150,000 instead of $195,000. The discount accounts for a $45,000 cut and will run until December 31st 2021, after being extended due to its popularity.

"[The CBI programmes' success] attests that clients around the world trust the St Kitts and Nevis Programme, they trust that their investment is safe, that the investment is being used for growth within the country, that they are confident of the citizenship that they gain from St Kitts and Nevis," said Les Khan, the CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Unit.

Benefits of St Kitts and Nevis citizenship include visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to nearly 160 destinations, the safety of a second home ripe with business opportunities and the ability to pass citizenship down through descent, securing your future legacy. Additionally, the islands offer a plethora of economic incentives due to its proximity to the US and its currency pegged to the dollar. Furthermore, St Kitts and Nevis boasts a stable democracy committed to the rule of law that affords its citizens a host of civil liberties.

