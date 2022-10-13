FalconX 360 Launches As The First and Only Comprehensive Platform for Institutional Crypto Investment Management

The Only Unified Investment and Risk Management Platform for Crypto, FalconX 360 Makes Crypto Investing Simple with New Industry Changing Capability

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconX , a digital assets platform for institutional investors, today announced the launch of FalconX 360, the industry's first and only unified investment and risk management platform for crypto that provides institutional investors full-spectrum execution capabilities and end-to-end reporting across their entire digital asset portfolio.

With FalconX 360, for the first time ever, institutional investors can get cross-margining capabilities across their crypto investments within a single user interface. Through one platform, FalconX clients now have access to 94% of the global liquidity, position and post-trade data for certain OTC derivatives trading, institutional staking and the ability to borrow against all their balances and positions – all with a built-in risk management engine.

Complete Command and Control When You Need It Most

In the wake of the largest de-risking ever seen in the crypto and traditional finance markets, FalconX is delivering much-needed stability and ease of use for institutional investors.

Volatile markets demand that portfolio managers and traders monitor and manage all forms of risk—operational, market and counterparty—in real time across their entire portfolio. But fragmentation across crypto trading platforms and exchanges has made it impossible to get a unified view of assets and liabilities and seamlessly execute strategies, as investments are scattered across dozens of portals and accounts. That makes risk management inefficient and cumbersome, and it is nearly impossible for investors to gauge their overall position in the market.

FalconX 360 solves that problem, giving institutions complete command and control to access opportunities and lower risk across the entire digital assets ecosystem, all from a single dashboard, for optimal operational efficiency. FalconX 360 serves institutions with everything they need throughout the entirety of their crypto journey.

"Institutions just lost over $2B with the largest deleveraging in the crypto market we've ever seen, and investors are hungry for a solution to mitigate risk and properly balance their portfolio to protect their positions and their clients' interests," said Samir Ghosh, Head of Product. "FalconX 360 is the answer, with our built-in treasury management solution and cross portfolio margin tools, investors now have the ability to optimize their market exposure through a single, simplified portal with unprecedented stability, visibility, security and risk controls."

The Right Solution From Startup To Scale

As the shift toward digital asset transformation continues, more institutional investors are entering the market and experienced investors are looking to scale their strategies so they are well-positioned at the forefront of the future of finance. Yet, the status quo poses significant operational risks: the tools and relationships required to scale returns are fragmented, individual credit providers cannot easily assess risk, and multiple users in a fund accessing multiple platforms is disjointed and difficult to audit.

By combining complete crypto liquidity, visibility, and management in a single solution, FalconX 360 not only makes it easy to execute any type of trade across virtually every cryptocurrency liquidity venue on a single account, but it also allows investors to manage risk across their entire portfolio through FalconX's proven single-counterparty solution.

"FalconX 360 is extremely comprehensive, streamlining crypto management with unprecedented operational and capital efficiency," said Alessandro Balata, Portfolio Manager with Fasanara Capital. "The responsiveness of the team and the platform capabilities are impressive, allowing management of all our accounts in a simple and intuitive manner."

Comprehensive, Simple-To-Use Platform Is the Future of Crypto Investing

FalconX 360 supports institutional investors in various stages of investing from first trade to more sophisticated portfolio management including staking, derivatives, and prime services. Investors can take advantage of FalconX's entire suite of prime brokerage offerings with superior capital efficiency and a clear picture of their positions across every liquidity venue.

"Fragmentation across platforms and relationships makes it hard to get a big-picture view and can also introduce security concerns. There are plenty of platforms to trade, borrow or manage operations. FalconX integrates all of these into a user-friendly platform," said Josh Anderson, President, Geometric Management Ltd. "They've been a great partner, responsive and thoughtful about our business needs."

Key features of the platform include:

The ability to see and manage cross-portfolio margin to remain secure in your position and drive capital efficiency.

Access pricing from 70+ liquidity venues with built-in smart order routing, treasury management, risk management and operations.

Real-time tracking of balance/positions with built-in cross-platform reporting all in one place— a capability that would take months of technical integration to build DIY. FalconX 360 eliminates that burden, allowing institutions to focus on serving investors, rather than building a complex, bespoke system they now have to maintain.

FalconX's exclusive new Orderbook module allows investors to trade directly with FalconX, while simultaneously benefiting from the best prices across global liquidity venues. Unlike other platforms that only offer U.S. liquidity, Orderbook allows investors to tap into global exchanges to access a much deeper liquidity pool. FalconX's sophisticated treasury management allocates capital efficiently such that FalconX can reliably source liquidity at the best price.

Scalability to expand crypto activities from trading to lending to derivatives, with complete visibility across all activities and the ability to shift capital to meet margin requirements, all in one platform.

Access to FalconX's continued innovation, including analytics and insights based on historical trading to optimize future investment performance to maximize returns.

High-touch service and personalized solutions to help institutional investors build out their digital asset business.

"FalconX 360 is the foundation for the future of investing — the platform on which we'll build more value-added services to give investors the confidence and security to realize the full potential of truly global digital asset investing," said Raghu Yarlagadda, Founder and CEO of FalconX.

To learn more or get started with FalconX today, visit https://falconx.io .

About FalconX

FalconX is a fully comprehensive digital asset platform that allows institutions to access and manage all of their crypto strategies through a single interface and seamless workflows, making it easy to execute trading, prime services and clearing all in one place. FalconX's crypto-as-a-service offering powers leading banks, FinTech institutions and investment applications to easily add crypto to their product offerings with a goal of enabling the next billion users to enter the crypto space. The company is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Chicago, Bengaluru and Malta. For more information visit falconx.io or follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn .

