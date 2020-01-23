Falcon.io Announces First Worldwide Digital Marketing Trends Roadshow

The Roadshow, beginning February, will expand on Falcon.io's recently released Digital Marketing Trends Handbook

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon.io, a Cision company, today announced the dates for its inaugural Digital Marketing Trends Roadshow. The 2020 Roadshow meetups will take place in selected cities in North America, Europe and Australia, beginning this February and ending in April.

The Roadshow is based on Falcon.io's recently released 2020 Digital Marketing Trends Handbook, an annual report by Falcon.io now in its fourth edition. The handbook lists the 15 digital trends most likely to affect marketers in 2020. The trends were compiled based on industry research, Falcon.io's expertise, as well as input from customers, partners and influencers.

At each meetup, an expert panel will discuss the key trends and the consumer behavior driving them, as well as strategies for how marketers can turn these trends to their advantage in 2020 and beyond.

Some of the topics explored in the handbook include:

How private messaging apps are taking over customer service

The latest evolution of social media advertising

How the demand for authenticity is changing influencer marketing

"Falcon.io's Digital Marketing Trends Handbook has become such a popular piece of content, that we were excited to launch the roadshow to get the opportunity to dive deeper into the trends impacting our industry," explained Dino Kuckovic, Community Marketing Lead at Falcon.io.

"We can't wait to see what topics arise in each city, and get the chance to further explore insights and questions with our peers face-to-face."

The 2020 Roadshow dates and locations are:

Vancouver , February 5

, London , February 12

, Miami , February 27

, Amsterdam , March 5

, Zürich, March 11

Melbourne , March 18

, Hamburg , March 26

, New York City , April 1

, Austin , April 7

, Chicago , April 28

For more details and to register, visit Falcon.io's Events Hub at www.falcon.io/events.

Falcon.io will also be hosting a webinar on January 23rd addressing the social media trends covered in the report. The webinar will be co-hosted by social media consultant and influencer Matt Navarra, and will be available on-demand afterwards.

To download and read the full 2020 Digital Marketing Trends Handbook, click here.

